Dragon OTT release: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan’s comedy-drama after its theatrical run

Pradeep Ranganathan's film Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, released in theatres on February 21 and has been receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews from audiences. The film opened strongly at the box office, earning ₹6 crore on its first day. According to film business tracker Sacnilk, the movie's earnings surged to ₹17.23 crore within just two days, and early estimates suggest that the film earned around ₹11.50 crore on its third day across all languages.

Plot overview Dragon follows the story of Ragavan (played by Pradeep Ranganathan), a once-studious and obedient student who transforms into a rebellious college dropout after a heartbreak. His downward spiral leads him into the world of financial fraud, where desperation meets deception. The film combines elements of comedy, drama, and romance.

Star-studded cast Apart from Pradeep Ranganathan, Dragon features a stellar ensemble cast, including Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu, and Harshath Khan. The performances and engaging screenplay have contributed significantly to the film's success.

OTT release on Netflix As the movie Dragon continues its strong theatrical run, audiences are eager to know when it will be available for streaming on OTT. Dragon has already secured its digital rights with Netflix. AGS Productions, the film’s production house, reportedly finalised the streaming deal with a four-week theatrical window before the film debuts online.

Expected OTT release date While Netflix has confirmed that Dragon will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, the exact OTT release date is yet to be officially announced. Industry expectations suggest a possible release date of March 21, but an official confirmation from Netflix is still awaited.

