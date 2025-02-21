Dragon Twitter review: Fans hail Pradeep Ranganathan’s feel-good comedy-drama, Silambarasan approves

On Friday, Pradeep Ranganathan's coming-of-age flick, Dragon met with positive online reviews after its release. Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film also stars Anupama Parameswaranand Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, K. S. Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu and Harshath Khan. It is produced by AGS Entertainment and marks the first collaboration between Pradeep and Ashwath.

Internet reviews Dragon Within hours after its release, reviews surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter. A user posted, “#Dragon halfway through. Takes time to pick up but once the story kicks in, Ashwath takes you on an engrossing experience with a fresh treatment. The film nowhere resembles DON and if the second half clicks, this will do wonders at the BO. A well-written film so far.”

"An entertaining show from Ashwath Marimuthu so far. #PradeepRanganathan is terrific as a lead man, once again holds the film really well. First half was what we saw in the trailer which engages well & the interval block was a semma stage setup for the second half. Interview scene and interval block were a laughter riot.. - Waiting to see how the Second Half is Gonna turn out. A fun ride awaits," added another user. Someone also shared, "#Dragon Don't miss first 10 mins of the movie a good boy turned into bad boy last 20 mins climax portion with (a) good social message. 3rd Blockbuster of the year."

Meanwhile, Silambarasan TR gave a one-word review for Dragon and called it a “blockbuster.”

