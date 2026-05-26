Drake breaks Michael Jackson’s Billboard record as ‘Janice STFU’ tops charts

Drake has broken another major Billboard record, overtaking Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 singles among male solo artists in the chart’s history, further solidifying his standing as one of the defining commercial forces in contemporary music.
Drake has surpassed Michael Jackson’s long-standing record for the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo male artist, with “Janice STFU” debuting atop the chart following the release of his trilogy of albums.
The Canadian rapper and singer achieved the milestone after his latest release climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, taking his total number of chart-topping singles beyond Jackson’s long-held tally. The development marks another significant moment in a career that has repeatedly reshaped streaming-era chart performance and commercial benchmarks.
The achievement comes amid an extraordinary chart run for Drake, who recently became the first artist ever to occupy the top three positions on the Billboard 200 albums chart simultaneously. His albums Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour debuted at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 respectively, a feat unprecedented since the chart adopted its weekly format in 1956.
According to Billboard data cited by multiple industry publications, Iceman also became Drake’s 15th No. 1 album, allowing him to surpass Jay-Z’s previous record for the most chart-topping albums by a solo male artist. The figure also places him level with Taylor Swift among solo acts, behind only The Beatles’ all-time record of 19 No. 1 albums.
Drake’s latest chart achievements reflect the scale of his commercial influence over the past decade, particularly in the streaming era, where his releases have consistently dominated digital consumption, radio airplay and online conversation.
At the same time, the comparisons with Michael Jackson have reignited wider debates among music fans and commentators about how chart records should be interpreted across generations.
Some online discussions have questioned the differences between the streaming era and the physical-sales era that defined much of Jackson’s success, while others pointed to the role of collaborations and featured appearances in modern chart calculations.
Jackson, widely regarded as one of the most influential artists in music history, set numerous Billboard records during his career, including becoming the first artist to debut a single at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “You Are Not Alone” in 1995. His catalogue continues to maintain a strong commercial presence decades after his death.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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