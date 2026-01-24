Drake seeks appeal after judge dismisses defamation lawsuit against UMG over Not Like Us

Washington DC [US], January 24 (ANI): Canadian rapper Drake has filed an appeal after a federal judge dismissed his alleged defamation lawsuit last year, which was linked to Kendrick Lamar's song Not Like Us, PEOPLE reported.

According to PEOPLE, Drake had sued Universal Music Group (UMG) over the release and promotion of the track, claiming the lyrics harmed his reputation and safety.

The song, released in May 2024 during a public feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, included a line calling Drake a "certified pedophile" and stating that he should be "placed on neighborhood watch."

In October 2025, a judge in New York ruled that the lyrics were not defamatory. The court stated that the song was part of a "heated rap battle" and that a reasonable listener would not take the words as proven facts.

Now, in new court papers filed on Wednesday, January 21, Drake's lawyers argue that the ruling is "dangerous." They contend that the judge's decision sets a precedent that rap lyrics can never be treated as statements of fact.

"The court effectively created an unprecedented and overbroad categorical rule that statements in rap diss tracks can never constitute statements of fact," the court documents state.

Drake's lawyer, Michael J. Gottlieb, wrote that many people believed the song to be true, which damaged Drake's image worldwide. He argued that calling someone a "certified pedophile" is one of the most serious accusations that can be made and could put someone in danger.

"... If rap diss tracks cannot contain statements of fact, then they are inoculated from any liability for defamation--no matter how direct and damaging the defamatory statements they contain," attorney Michael J. Gottlieb wrote in one filing. "This case illustrates that."

However, in her earlier ruling in October last year, the judge noted that both artists used strong and harsh language during their feud. According to PEOPLE, she stated that this context made it clear that people would expect insults and exaggeration, rather than actual facts.

"The recording was published as part of a heated public feud, in which both participants exchanged progressively caustic, inflammatory insults and accusations," Vargas said. "This is precisely the type of context in which an audience may anticipate the use of epithets, fiery rhetoric, or hyperbole rather than factual assertions."

Drake's team has announced plans to fight the decision and seek a review from the appeals court.

"We intend to appeal today's ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it," a representative for Drake said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Lawyers for UMG have until March 27 to respond.

According to PEOPLE, Lamar's Super Bowl performance came after Drake filed a lawsuit against UMG in January, accusing the label of releasing and promoting a song that falsely labels him a pedophile and incites violence against him. Drake, who has been signed to the label for over ten years, claimed that UMG approved, published, and orchestrated a campaign to turn the rap track into a viral hit. (ANI)