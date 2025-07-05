Did Drake take dig at Kendrick Lamar? Internet says ‘not again’ as rapper drops new single What Did I Miss

On Friday, as per US time, singer-rapper Drake surprised fans with a sudden livestream on his YouTube channel. During the livestream, he also debuted his new single, What Did I Miss from his upcoming album, Iceman. While he talked about the album during his livestream, many online believe he took fresh jabs at rapper Kendrick Lamar, further fueling their ongoing feud.

Drake's new single In the livestream, Drake drove a van around Toronto, aka the Iceman truck, with merchandise and branding all around it. The video features Drake rapping about his life and close people, but only a little insight into the album itself.

Interestingly, some fans spotted the same van from the video out on the streets, sparking buzz online.

Drake vs Kendrick Lamar The biggest moment from Drake’s livestream was the surprise drop of his new single titled, What Did I Miss. The track, featuring his signature blend of rap and melody, seemingly included fresh digs at Kendrick Lamar. In one line, Drake raps: “I saw bro in the Pop Out with them but been dckriding gang since Headlines,” easily referring to Kendrick's Pop Out concert held in Los Angeles on Juneteenth 2024.

The lyrics seem to call out Kendrick directly, tying back to the early days of their ongoing feud, which escalated even more after Kendrick released Not Like Us. The Grammy-winning track included explosive accusations, including allegations that Drake is a paedophile.

Internet reacts to Drake's jab at Kendrick Lamar Meanwhile, the internet is filled with mixed reactions to the new single.

A user commented on the post about Drake's lyrics, “Bro still yapping bout Kendrick? Who keeping who relevant (sic).”

“Don’t wake him back up boy (sic),” added another. One more said, “Why doesn’t he just say their name LMAO (sic).”

Many also claimed that this time the rapper might be taking an indirect shot at his once friend, LeBron James.

“Hopefully he not talking about Bron, he literally got tatted (sic),” said yet another user.

Someone wrote, “Not this sh*t again bro got owned by Kendrick lol.”

More about Drake's album Iceman Meanwhile, Drake is yet to share more details about his upcoming album.