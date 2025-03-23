Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Actress Drew Barrymore has shared details about her new book, which centres on becoming a parent without a roadmap.

Barrymore opened up about raising her two girls, Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, with ex-husband Will Kopelman in the recent episode of 'The Drew Barrymore Show', reported People.

"Everything to me was very devastating and took me a long time to recover from if it wasn't in the traditional family dynamic that I swore I would do for my family because I did not grow up that way," she said

As they spoke about not having stability in their family life, Barrymore recalled being jealous of other kids whose parents were more involved.

"It's weird stuff like that. It's soup when you're sick. I remember all the kids at school would go into the office to call their parents when they were sick, and I could never get a hold of anybody," said Barrymore. "And I was so jealous of those kids who would call and be like, 'Mom, Dad, come pick me up.' I just would sit there and be like, 'What's that like,'" as per the outlet.

In January, Barrymore appeared on an episode of 'The Late Show' with Stephen Colbert and shared an update on her two young daughters and opened up about becoming a girl mom.

"They're really, really good. Every day is different. Every hour is different. They're my North Star, my compass," Barrymore said. "I love that in the life that I got to live before I knew them, my priorities were different. And ever since I came into the world, I understand what the purpose of my life is. It's wild," reported People.

Barrymore added that when she learned she was having girls, she felt she had to create a better childhood for them than she had when she was young.

"I found out I was having a daughter with Olive, and I thought, 'Oh right, ok karmically that makes sense.' There's a lot of, 'Ok, I'm having a girl,' " she said, adding, "When I found out I was having Frankie, my second daughter, it humbled me in a way that I've never known and I'll never forget the moment because I realized I was put on this planet to raise girls. And that everything in my life was captured and a butterfly net to try and get this right."