Drishyam 3 actor Asha Sarath drops hints about Mohanlal's film ahead of release: ‘It is the kind of film…'

Superstar Mohanlal will be returning as the lead in the much-awaited Drishyam 3. Ahead of its release in theatres, Asha Sarath opened up about the film. Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 is going to be the concluding chapter of the hit franchise.

All about Drishyam 3 climax Asha Sarath was recently asked about the climax of Drishyam 3.

Talking to Club FM, Sarath answered whether Drishyam 3 would have a similar climax to those of the first two instalments. She answered, "Of course. We are all supposed to be stunned by it, right? It is the kind of film that makes us sit on the edge of our seats.”

She further revealed that wrapping up the film has left her happy about the finale. Sarath asserted that audiences will come to know about the climax only upon its release. While she couldn't reveal exact details, she remained hopeful that the film would leave viewers excited.

Will there be sequel to Drishyam 3? Talking about the last chapter of the franchise, director Jeethu Joseph had clarified that another sequel isn't on the cards for the makers. He told Silly Monk Malayalam, "I have not even thought of it in my dreams. I am trying to end this because even people are asking me to stop it. That’s why I am thinking this way.”

Drishyam 3 is the upcoming crime thriller drama. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, it is among the most anticipated big releases of 2026. The franchise follows the story of Georgekutty, a middle-class family man who leads a simple life in Kerala.

His life takes a drastic turn when he and his family come under suspicion after accidentally killing IG Geetha Prabhakar’s son, Varun Prabhakar. As Varun Prabhakar goes missing, several clues point toward Georgekutty. The storyline of the film focuses on how the family navigates through the investigation and covers up the murder with fake alibis.

When will Drishyam 3 release Drishyam 3 is the sequel to the 2021 film, which is set six years after the events of first instalment.

Apart from Mohanlal in the lead, the third film will see Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopi, Siddique, and several others reprising their roles. Drishyam 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on April 2.

Drishyam 3 in Hindi After the Malayalam release, the Hindi remake titled Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, will also release this year. It is set to release on October 2.