Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Mohanlal film eyeing second-highest opening in Malayalam film history with ₹20 cr+

Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: The much-awaited instalment of the hit Drishyam franchise is all set to release in theatres on Mohanlal's 66th birthday. Director Jeethu Joseph’s film, Drishyam 3, will arrive worldwide on May 21. As the advance booking opened on Sunday, the film is expected to break records at the box office with over 334K+ ticket sales alone on BookMyShow.

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Drishyam 3 Advance Booking The makers of the film claimed that Drishyam 3 has grossed over ₹20 crore through pre-sales worldwide.

Drishyam 3 worldwide advance booking has surpassed the ₹15 crore mark ahead of release, reported Sacnilk. It includes Kerala contributing about ₹5 crore to the pre-sale collection for day 1.

Also Read | Drishyam 3 trailer: Georgekutty faces haunting fallout of past actions

Drishyam 3 ticket sale on BookMyShow The Mohanlal-starrer has already beaten his own record set by Patriot with BookMyShow bookings. While Patriot had concluded its advance booking run with a strong 3,33,000 tickets sold, Drishyam 3 has now moved beyond with 3,34,000 tickets. It is set to become the second-highest advance booking performer in the history of Malayalam cinema on the platform.

The film is now trailing behind only L2: Empuraan, which continues to hold the all-time record with a massive 1.33 million ticket sales.

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Interestingly, Drishyam 3 is also the first pure suspense-thriller in Malayalam to generate this scale of pre-release buzz and momentum.

Also Read | Drishyam 3 actor Asha Sarath drops hints about Mohanlal's film ahead of release

Kerala The booking trend is said to be exceptionally strong in real-time tracking as well. Drishyam 3 is said to be close to selling 30,000 tickets every 24 hours across platforms. Kerala has emerged as the biggest contributor to the advance booking collection for Day 1, crossing the ₹5 crore mark in the state.

More than 2 lakh tickets have already been sold across theatres in Kerala. This includes major urban centres, such as Kochi, Trivandrum, and Calicut which are witnessing massive demand, with several 4:00 am and 7:00 am shows already showing sold out days before the release.

About Drishyam 3 The Drishyam series follows the story of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The gripping story originated as a 2013 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. Following the success of the film, its sequel came out in 2022. The third part will hit theatres on May 21.

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All the three movies have been directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Drishyam 3 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil who will be reprising their roles from previous chapters.

The film has received a U/A 13 certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“Georgekutty must outsmart the law one last time when his past returns, threatening everything he did to protect his family,” reads the synopsis on BookMyShow.

The shooting of the film began in September 2025.

Drishyam 3 Hindi Earlier, Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that the upcoming third installments of Drishyam in Malayalam and Hindi will have different narratives.

The Hindi version is led by Ajay Devgn. It will be released in cinema halls on October 2, 2026.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.