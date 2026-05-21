Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Mohanlal film eyes ₹50 crore+ opening, earns this amount so far

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Mohanlal's latest release, Drishyam 3, is predicted to be one of the biggest box office hits from Malayalam cinema. The film was released on 21 May on the occasion of Mohanlal's 66th birthday. During advance booking, the film has already surpassed the ₹35 crore mark worldwide, pushing its opening business to ₹50 crore globally.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Drishyam 3 opened with morning shows, minting ₹2.19 crore net on day 1. In the early shows, the film witnessed about 44% occupancy across 1,775 shows.

Drishyam 3 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada Going by the language-wise trends for Day 1, Drishyam 3 is being overwhelmingly driven by its home market, with Malayalam contributing the bulk of the business in the early hours. The film collected an estimated ₹2.01 crore net in Malayalam with 57 per cent occupancy across 1,179 shows.

Outside Malayalam, the contribution remains comparatively limited at this stage. The Telugu version registered around ₹10 lakh net with 17 per cent occupancy across 392 shows, while the Tamil-dubbed one has added approximately ₹7 lakh at 25 per cent occupancy from 141 shows. Meanwhile, the Kannada-speaking belt opened on a modest note with ₹1 lakh and 11 per cent occupancy across 63 shows.

Considering this, the total India gross collections of the Mohanlal-starrer come to ₹2.58 crore, while its India net collection is at ₹2.19 crore.

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Collection The worldwide collection of Drishyam 3 is yet to be out.

However, these are real-time earnings, and the film is expected to grow throughout the day. The final figures will be revealed after the night shows.

Worldwide advance booking Meanwhile, the impressive advance booking momentum has placed Drishyam 3 on the verge of a historic start at the ticket window. After closing final Day 1 pre-sales at around ₹35 crore gross worldwide, the Mohanlal starrer is said to be heading for a potential ₹50 crore-plus worldwide opening day.

The surge in final bookings, combined with strong spot booking potential and fan-driven occupancies, has boosted expectations upward. Earlier projections pointed towards an opening in the ₹40 crore range.

The biggest driving force behind this momentum has been the film’s overseas performance, with international advances alone contributing more than ₹22 crore for Day 1. At the same time, Kerala has emerged as one of the strongest booking trends ever seen for a Malayalam release. With weekend advances already approaching ₹48 crore worldwide and audience interest extending well beyond opening day, trade expectations remain extremely optimistic. If word-of-mouth favours the film after the first shows, Drishyam 3 can become one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest openings ever.

Mohanlal watches Drishyam 3 Mohanlal was spotted arriving at Kochi’s popular single screen theatre, Kavitha Movie House to watch his film in the early hours.

Drishyam 3 makers previously requested fans to not shared spoilers on the internet.