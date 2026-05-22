Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal’s film nears ₹50 crore worldwide

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, has started its box office journey on a strong note, collecting ₹15.85 crore net in India on its opening day across languages.

According to the latest figures, the Malayalam crime thriller grossed ₹18.37 crore in India on Day 1, while its overseas collection touched ₹30 crore. With this, the film’s total worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹48.37 crore.

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The third instalment of the highly successful Drishyam franchise witnessed packed theatres in several regions as fans rushed to catch the first-day shows.

Malayalam Version Leads Collections The Malayalam version contributed the highest share to the film’s earnings.

Out of the ₹15.85 crore India net collection, the Malayalam version alone brought in ₹13.70 crore with an occupancy rate of 67% across 3,503 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Telugu version collected ₹1.50 crore from 1,365 shows with 22% occupancy, while the Tamil version earned ₹0.45 crore across 475 shows with 31% occupancy.

The Kannada version registered ₹0.20 crore from 163 shows with 19% occupancy.

The film’s opening-day numbers further reinforce the popularity of the Drishyam franchise, which first began in 2013 and went on to become one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest success stories.

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A Franchise That Created Box Office History The first Drishyam created history by becoming the first Malayalam film to cross the ₹50 crore mark at the box office.

Its sequel, Drishyam 2, released directly on OTT platforms in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic and received widespread appreciation from viewers and critics.

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The latest chapter once again follows Georgekutty and his family as they deal with the consequences of their past.

The franchise revolves around Georgekutty, a protective family man who becomes the centre of suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The story later expanded into multiple remakes across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Sinhalese and Mandarin languages.

The Hindi adaptation starring Ajay Devgn also became a major commercial success.

Fans Request Viewers To Avoid Spoilers As visuals from packed cinema halls surfaced online, several fans appealed to audiences not to reveal major plot twists from the suspense thriller.

The makers also reportedly urged viewers to avoid posting spoilers on social media platforms.

A widely shared poster on X, formerly Twitter, carried the message: “Say no to spoilers. Don't ruin the moment. Let others enjoy the story too”.

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One fan shared the poster with the caption, “No spoilers for Drishyam 3.”

Several early audience reactions have also appeared online, with many praising the film’s emotional and suspense-driven storytelling.

One user wrote, “Fun with some emotional elements overall well worked for me.”

Another viewer shared a first-half reaction saying, “#Drishyam3 - First Half - Typical Drishyam model first half with more intensity. The movie picked up as expected towards the interval point. All set for the main show in second half! #Mohanlal as usual terrific and #Meena seems to be Rani mode for last 13 years. Pitch perfect!”

Trailer Hinted At Emotional Conflict The trailer of Drishyam 3 was released on May 9 and hinted at a more personal and emotional journey for Georgekutty as he goes to extreme lengths to protect his family.

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Earlier, the makers had stated that the third and final chapter of the franchise would continue exploring themes of truth, deception and the long-term consequences of past actions.

The Malayalam version is also expected to have a different narrative treatment from the upcoming Hindi adaptation, which is scheduled for release in October 2026.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in key roles.

The strong opening collections indicate that audience interest in the Drishyam universe remains high more than a decade after the original film first released.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.