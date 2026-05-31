Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Weekend boost takes Mohanlal film past ₹219 crore worldwide

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 continued its strong run in cinemas over its second weekend, registering a notable rise in collections and crossing another significant milestone at the global box office.

The mystery thriller, directed by Jeethu Joseph, witnessed renewed momentum on Saturday after a slowdown the previous day. With steady footfalls in domestic markets and sustained support from overseas audiences, the film's worldwide earnings have now surpassed ₹219 crore.

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Day 10 Collection Sees Weekend Growth According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected an estimated ₹5.05 crore net in India on Day 10 across 2,570 shows.

The latest figure marks a 17.4% increase from Day 9, when the film earned ₹4.30 crore net. The weekend growth helped the film recover from the dip witnessed on Friday and continue its steady theatrical run.

With Day 10 collections included, the film's India net earnings have reached ₹91.30 crore, while its India gross collection stands at ₹105.94 crore.

Worldwide Collection Crosses ₹ 219 Crore The film also continued to perform strongly in international markets.

According to the latest figures, Drishyam 3 collected ₹6 crore overseas on Day 10. This pushed its overseas gross collection to ₹113.75 crore.

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Combined with its domestic performance, the film's worldwide gross collection has now climbed to ₹219.69 crore.

The latest milestone further strengthens the film's position among the notable Malayalam releases of the year, with the mystery drama continuing to attract audiences both in India and abroad.

Second Weekend Helps Sustain Momentum The film had concluded its first week with a strong collection of ₹81.95 crore.

It added ₹6.65 crore on Day 8 before collections dropped to ₹4.30 crore on Day 9. Saturday's earnings of ₹5.05 crore helped reverse that trend and provided a fresh boost during the second weekend.

The growth indicates that audience interest has remained steady despite the film entering its second week in theatres.

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Malayalam Version Continues To Lead The Malayalam version remained the primary contributor to the film's overall earnings on Day 10.

According to Sacnilk data, the language-wise breakdown stood as follows:

Malayalam: ₹ 4.55 crore net, 45% occupancy, 1,892 shows

4.55 crore net, 45% occupancy, 1,892 shows Tamil: ₹ 0.20 crore net, 31% occupancy, 171 shows

0.20 crore net, 31% occupancy, 171 shows Telugu: ₹ 0.20 crore net, 18% occupancy, 400 shows

0.20 crore net, 18% occupancy, 400 shows Kannada: ₹ 0.10 crore net, 18% occupancy, 107 shows Occupancy trends also reflected stronger audience turnout during evening and night shows.

Overall Malayalam occupancy stood at 38.35%, while night shows emerged as the strongest segment with occupancy reaching 56.83%.

Kerala Continues To Drive Domestic Business Among domestic territories, Kerala remained the film's biggest market.

The state contributed ₹4.35 crore in gross collections on Day 10. Karnataka followed with ₹61 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added ₹35 lakh.

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Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed ₹25 lakh, while the Rest of India market generated another ₹30 lakh.

The numbers highlight the film's strong base in Kerala while also maintaining a presence in neighbouring markets through dubbed and regional versions.

Cast And Crew Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal in the lead role.

The film also features Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in key roles.

The supporting cast includes Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon and Kalabhavan Shajohn.

The latest instalment continues the story that began with the highly successful Drishyam franchise, which has earned a loyal following over the years and inspired remakes in multiple Indian languages.

With collections continuing to rise during its second weekend and overseas markets remaining robust, Drishyam 3 appears well-positioned to add more milestones to its box-office journey in the coming days.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.