Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal's Malayalam film crosses ₹50 crore in India

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohanlal's latest release, Drishyam 3 recently crossed the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. The film has now surpassed the ₹50 crore mark on day 4 as it was predicted by the experts before. The film is helmed by filmmaker Jeethu Joseph.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 According to the real time updates, Drishyam 3 minted ₹4.83 crore across 2,415 shows. The film recorded an occupancy of about 49.9% in theatres.

Drishyam 3 has remained largely dependent on its Malayalam market while maintaining healthy occupancy levels during the morning shows on Sunday. The Malayalam version continues to dominate business, contributing ₹4.25 crore alone while registering 70 percent occupancy across 1,399 shows. Among dubbed circuits, the Telugu version has added ₹25 lakh from 640 shows at 17 percent occupancy, while Tamil contributed ₹22 lakh with 33 percent occupancy across 275 shows. The Kannada version remains limited with ₹11 lakh and 25 percent occupancy across 101 shows.

So far, Drishyam 3's box office run has remained stable. After opening at ₹15.85 crore India net, the film dropped to ₹11.05 crore on day 2 before showing recovery with ₹13.70 crore on day 3. With Day 4 continuing at a steady pace, the total India net collection has now reached ₹45.43 crore. Its India gross collections is at ₹52.87 crore.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, the Mohanlal-starrer collected ₹25 crore on Day 3, pushing its overseas gross to ₹70 crore. Its worldwide gross collection is now at ₹117.17 crore. The Sunday business will determine the fate of the film on a global level.

About Drishyam 3 Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 was released in theatres on May 21.

It stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles.

Also Read | Drishyam 3 trailer: Georgekutty faces haunting fallout of past actions

The film takes forward the story from Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Drishyam 3 ends, hinting at a possibility of Drishyam 4. However, makers are yet to confirm it.

Earlier, Mohanlal thanked his fans for showing their love to the movie.

"Drishyam 3 was made with immense love, passion, and gratitude, and seeing that love come back through your response has been deeply moving.

"Your reviews, your words, and the emotions you have shared mean far more to me than any number ever can. Thank you for watching, for connecting, for feeling every moment, and for embracing Georgekutty and family as your own," Mohanlal posted on X.

The first film in the Drishyam franchise released in 2013 and became an instant hit with the story of a movie loving cable operator, George Kutty, who goes at length to keep his family away from the clutches of law after they get entangled in an accidental homicide.

The sequel in 2022 was also a major hit. Joseph has directed all the three movies.

The Hindi version of Drishyam stars Ajay Devgan. Drishyam 3 in Hindi will release this year in October.

After being adopted in several languages, Drishyam is getting its official Indonesian remake. It is titled Ayah, Aku Mau Cerita… which translates to Dad, I Want to Tell You.