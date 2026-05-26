Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Mohanlal's film slumps on Monday; earns ₹150+ crore globally

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Drishyam 3, Mohanlal's crime-suspense movie, has stayed true to the franchise legacy after an excellent opening weekend at the Indian box office.

After the huge opening day upon its Thursday release, Drishyam 3 continued its phenomenal run across Kerala and other domestic markets over the weekend despite mixed word of mouth.

Drishyam 3 continued to benefit from the franchise value, easily becoming the biggest film series to come out of Malayalam cinema. It scored the second biggest opening day, followed by the second biggest weekend for a Malayalam trend.

However, its Monday earnings indicated a slight slump, which is normal. The movie is up for a solid run, especially in Kerala, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5 According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 witnessed a sharp dip in its earnings on Monday, earning ₹7.35 crore on Day 5, of which ₹6.45 crore were earned by its Malayalam variant.

After opening at ₹15.85 crore in India net, the film dropped to ₹11.05 crore on day 2 before showing a recovery with ₹13.70 crore on day 3. On Sunday, the movie earned ₹13.95 crore.

With this, the movie has earned a total net of ₹61.80 crore at the domestic box office during its 5-day theatrical run.

The numbers for the third instalment of the iconic thriller franchise were heavily driven by its original Malayalam version — Drishyam earned a net of ₹53.30 crore in Kerala.

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection The movie earned a massive ₹150+ crore worldwide during its extended opening weekend.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has achieved worldwide collections of ₹156.14 crore, of which it grossed ₹71.74 crore in India, while its overseas earnings were ₹84.40 crore.

About Drishyam 3 "Drishyam" originated as a 2013 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, and its sequel came out in 2022. The third part will hit theatres on May 21. Jeethu Joseph has directed all three movies.

It stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles.

The film takes forward the story from Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Drishyam 3 ends, hinting at a possibility of Drishyam 4. However, makers are yet to confirm it.

Drishyam 3 Hindi version to have a different narrative The makers of the hit "Drishyam" franchise, Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak, said the upcoming third instalment in Hindi will have a distinct narrative from its Malayalam variant, offering audiences different storytelling within the same cinematic universe.

“Both the stories of 'Drishyam 3' in Malayalam and Hindi are going to flow differently,” Pathak told PTI. “The Malayalam version shifts into an emotional family drama, while the Hindi version will be a drama-thriller. It will be fun to see both versions and notice the changes in it.”