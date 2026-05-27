Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal's film crosses ₹170 crore worldwide, surpasses Aadujeevitham

Drishyam 3 continued its steady run at the box office on Day 6, maintaining momentum despite the expected weekday slowdown. The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph and headlined by Mohanlal, crossed the ₹170-crore mark worldwide within six days of release.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film earned ₹6.45 crore nett in India on its first Tuesday. While this reflected a 16.2% drop from Monday’s ₹7.70 crore nett collection, the film remained stable for a working day and continued drawing audiences across markets.

With the latest numbers, the film’s total India nett collection has reached ₹68.60 crore.

Worldwide collections cross ₹ 170 crore The thriller was screened across 4,668 shows nationwide on Tuesday. Overseas, the film collected ₹6 crore on Day 6, taking its international gross earnings to ₹90.70 crore.

Its total worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹170.32 crore, making it one of the fastest-performing Malayalam films of the year.

With this achievement, Drishyam 3 has overtaken the lifetime worldwide earnings of Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The survival drama had earned ₹157.6 crore globally during its theatrical run.

The latest Jeethu Joseph directorial has now emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide.

Third Mohanlal film aiming for ₹ 200 crore club Drishyam 3 has also become the second Malayalam film of 2026 to cross the ₹150-crore mark after Vaazha II.

The film is now moving closer to another major milestone as it eyes entry into the ₹200-crore club. If achieved, it would become the third Mohanlal film to reach the benchmark after Thudarum and L2: Empuraan.

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Kerala remained the film’s strongest market on Day 6, contributing ₹5.65 crore gross collections alone. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added ₹60 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed ₹50 lakh.

Karnataka brought in ₹43 lakh, while the rest of India contributed another ₹30 lakh to the overall tally.

Malayalam version dominates collections The Malayalam version continued leading the film’s business across languages. It earned ₹5.50 crore nett from 2,641 shows on Tuesday.

The Telugu version collected ₹60 lakh from 1,310 shows, while the Tamil version earned ₹25 lakh from 530 shows. The Kannada version added ₹10 lakh from 187 shows.

The occupancy figures also reflected stronger audience turnout during evening and night screenings.

The Malayalam version registered an overall occupancy of 39.06%, with evening and night shows performing best at 46.83% and 54.33% respectively.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version recorded 14.75% occupancy. The Tamil and Kannada versions registered 19.24% and 14.53% occupancy respectively.

Star cast and key roles Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 features Mohanlal in the lead alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in important roles.