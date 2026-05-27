Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohanlal's film crosses ₹170 crore worldwide, surpasses Aadujeevitham

Drishyam 3 continued its steady run at the box office on Day 6, maintaining momentum despite the expected weekday slowdown. The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph and headlined by Mohanlal, crossed the ₹170-crore mark worldwide within six days of release.

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According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film earned ₹6.45 crore nett in India on its first Tuesday. While this reflected a 16.2% drop from Monday’s ₹7.70 crore nett collection, the film remained stable for a working day and continued drawing audiences across markets.

With the latest numbers, the film’s total India nett collection has reached ₹68.60 crore.

Worldwide collections cross ₹ 170 crore The thriller was screened across 4,668 shows nationwide on Tuesday. Overseas, the film collected ₹6 crore on Day 6, taking its international gross earnings to ₹90.70 crore.

Its total worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹170.32 crore, making it one of the fastest-performing Malayalam films of the year.

With this achievement, Drishyam 3 has overtaken the lifetime worldwide earnings of Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy and starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The survival drama had earned ₹157.6 crore globally during its theatrical run.

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The latest Jeethu Joseph directorial has now emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Malayalam film worldwide.

Third Mohanlal film aiming for ₹ 200 crore club Drishyam 3 has also become the second Malayalam film of 2026 to cross the ₹150-crore mark after Vaazha II.

The film is now moving closer to another major milestone as it eyes entry into the ₹200-crore club. If achieved, it would become the third Mohanlal film to reach the benchmark after Thudarum and L2: Empuraan.

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Kerala remained the film’s strongest market on Day 6, contributing ₹5.65 crore gross collections alone. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added ₹60 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed ₹50 lakh.

Karnataka brought in ₹43 lakh, while the rest of India contributed another ₹30 lakh to the overall tally.

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Malayalam version dominates collections The Malayalam version continued leading the film’s business across languages. It earned ₹5.50 crore nett from 2,641 shows on Tuesday.

The Telugu version collected ₹60 lakh from 1,310 shows, while the Tamil version earned ₹25 lakh from 530 shows. The Kannada version added ₹10 lakh from 187 shows.

The occupancy figures also reflected stronger audience turnout during evening and night screenings.

The Malayalam version registered an overall occupancy of 39.06%, with evening and night shows performing best at 46.83% and 54.33% respectively.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version recorded 14.75% occupancy. The Tamil and Kannada versions registered 19.24% and 14.53% occupancy respectively.

Star cast and key roles Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 features Mohanlal in the lead alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in important roles.

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The supporting cast includes Siddique, Murali Gopy, Biju Menon and Kalabhavan Shajohn in pivotal parts.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.