Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal's Malayalam film inches close to ₹200 crore worldwide

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Mohanlal's Malayalam film, Drishyam 3 remains slow and steady at the box office. While the film is heading towards the ₹100 crore mark in India, worldwide it is close to the ₹200 crore milestone. However, the response to Drishyam 3 has been mixed compared to its prequels.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 8 On day 8, Drishyam 3 minted approximately ₹6.50 crore net in India. The film recorded a slight drop of 2.3% compared to its day 7 earnings of ₹6.65 crore. The Mohanlal-starrer was screened across 3,453 shows on its second Thursday. Despite a reduction in show count compared to previous days, the film continued to bring audiences across key markets.

Drishyam 3 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada Language-wise, the Malayalam version remained the film’s primary driving force, contributing ₹5.70 crore on Day 8 with 53% occupancy across 2,136 shows. The Telugu version earned ₹40 lakh with 17% occupancy from 850 shows, while the Tamil version added ₹20 lakh with 29% occupancy across 312 shows. The Kannada version also bagged ₹20 lakh with 28% occupancy from 155 shows. With the latest figures, Drishyam 3’s total India net collection now stands at ₹81.80 crore, while the India gross collection has climbed to ₹94.91 crore.

Box office recap The Mohanlal-starrer opened to ₹15.85 crore on its first Thursday with 51.3% occupancy across 5,506 shows. After a promising start, the collections dipped to ₹11.05 crore on Friday. However, the film regained momentum over the weekend with ₹13.70 crore on Saturday and ₹13.85 crore on Sunday, as occupancy levels remained above the 50%.

The crime-thriller witnessed the expected drop during weekdays but continued to hold well. Collections stood at ₹7.70 crore on Monday, followed by ₹6.50 crore on Tuesday and ₹6.65 crore on Wednesday. It entered its second week on 28 May, its second Thursday, despite a reduced show count of 3,453 screens. Interestingly, Day 8 occupancy climbed to 40.8%, marking a growth when compared to the weekday occupancies recorded earlier in the week. The film has seemingly benefited from strong audience retention and positive word-of-mouth.

Drishyam 3 box office worldwide Overseas, Drishyam 3 earned ₹5.50 crore on Day 8, taking its total international gross to ₹103 crore. Considering the domestic and overseas performance so far, the film’s worldwide gross collection is now at ₹197.91 crore.

About Drishyam Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath.

The first film in the Drishyam franchise was released in 2013. Since then the film continues the story of the cable operator, George Kutty, who goes to great lengths to save his family after they get entangled in an accidental homicide.

Drishyam 3 OTT release After wrapping up the theatrical run, Drishyam 3 will mark its OTT debut. It will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. While the makers are yet to announce the OTT release date, it is likely to be on the OTT platform by the end of June or early July.