Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Mohanlal's Malayalam film slows down after crossing ₹200 crore worldwide

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Malayalam star Mohanlal's latest release, Drishyam 3, witnessed mixed trends at the box office. The film recorded a fresh dip in collections on day 9 despite hitting the ₹200 crore mark worldwide. The film remains far from surpassing Mohanlal's Thudarum, which grossed ₹235.38 crore at the box office.

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 9 On day 8, Drishyam 3 minted ₹4.30 crore net as it was screened across 2,524 shows in India. The film recorded a dip of about 35.3% from its previous day's earnings of ₹6.65 crore.

The film's top contributor continues to be its original Malayalam version, collecting ₹4 crore from 1,826 shows with 42% occupancy. On the other hand, the dubbed versions added modest numbers, including Telugu adding ₹15 lakh, Tamil contributing ₹10 lakh, and Kannada with the lowest, ₹5 lakh. The film’s hold is in its home market, where positive word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest power collections as it entered the second weekend.

Day 9 collections push Drishyam 3's India gross haul to ₹100.08 crore, while its total India net collections are at ₹86.25 crore.

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, the Mohanlal-starrer collected ₹6 crore on Day 9, taking the overseas gross collection to ₹109 crore. so far. Considering the domestic earnings, the film's total worldwide gross collection remains at ₹209.08 crore.

With over ₹200 crore in worldwide earnings in the first week, Drishyam 3 has emerged as the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 so far, trailing behind only Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros ( ₹235.26 crore). It surpassed the earnings of other releases, including Aadu 3 ( ₹120.11 crore), Patriot ( ₹79.97 crore), Athiradi ( ₹62.95 crore), Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam ( ₹40.04 crore) and more.

Drishyam 3's business so far Drishyam 3, the Mohanlal-starrer, opened to ₹15.85 crore on Day 1 and maintained its overall momentum through its opening weekend, contributing nearly ₹54.45 crore in its first four days alone. While collections witnessed the expected weekday decline, the film remained mostly stable by consistently staying above the ₹6 crore mark through most of its first week and closing the first week with ₹81.95 crore net. The second week began on a comparatively softer note, with Day 9 raking in ₹4.30 crore, but occupancy levels remain healthy, particularly in Kerala, indicating audience interest. Backed by strong word-of-mouth, franchise goodwill, and Mohanlal’s star power, Drishyam 3 has emerged as one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year but also received a slower response when compared to its previous instalments.

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Disclaimer: All inputs are taken from Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Meet the makers, cast Directed and written by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 was released globally on May 21, 2026, on the occasion of Mohanlal's 66th birthday.

In the film, Mohanlal reprises his iconic role as Georgekutty alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Siddique, and Asha Sarath.

Also Read | Drishyam 3 trailer: Georgekutty faces haunting fallout of past actions

The project is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Pen Studios and Panorama Studios presenting the film.

Drishyam 3 was initially scheduled for release on April 2, 2026. However, its release was later postponed due to geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region which serves as a big market for any Mohanlal film. The film finally arrived in theatres worldwide in May 2026.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



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Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.