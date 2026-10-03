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Drishyam 3 Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn film sees a 13% drop but crosses ₹170 cr milestone

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues its strong box office run, with the Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller maintaining momentum after its opening day and drawing audiences across major Indian markets.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published3 Oct 2026, 11:20 PM IST
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Drishyam The Conclusion is the last and final film of Drishyam trilogy.
Drishyam The Conclusion is the last and final film of Drishyam trilogy.(YouTube)
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Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues its strong box office run, with the Ajay Devgn-led crime thriller maintaining momentum after its opening day and drawing audiences across major Indian markets.

Drishyam 3 box office collection

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office on Saturday, 3 October, although early estimates indicated a decline from its opening-day collection.

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With the Day 2 estimate added, Drishyam 3 had collected around 115.50 crore net in India by Saturday night, according to the figures supplied by Sacnilk.

Its total India gross stood at approximately 138.60 crore. The film also continued to find audiences outside India, earning an estimated 20 crore gross overseas on Day 2.

That took its overseas gross total to 38.50 crore, while its worldwide gross collection reached 177.10 crore after two days.

According to figures from Sacnilk available at 10.30 PM, the Abhishek Pathak-directed thriller collected an estimated 53.50 crore net in India on Day 2. The film had recorded 62 crore on its opening day, meaning Saturday’s figure represented a 13.7% drop from Friday.

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Also Read | Drishyam vs Sigma box office collection: Which film earned more on Day 1?

The Day 2 numbers were recorded across 16,839 shows, compared with 15,759 shows on Day 1. The overall occupancy for the Hindi 2D version stood at around 47.18%, with evening shows performing better than the earlier parts of the day. Sacnilk's figures are estimates and can change as further data is compiled.

The figures should be read as early trade estimates rather than final producer-reported numbers. Sacnilk itself notes that its box-office data can be approximate and may differ substantially from figures reported by producers.

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Pune records highest occupancy among major cities

The film's performance was not uniform across major markets.

Pune recorded 66.7% occupancy across 692 shows, making it the strongest of the major regions listed in the Day 2 data. Mumbai followed with 57.3% occupancy across 1,357 shows, while the National Capital Region recorded 52.3% across 1,599 shows.

Ahmedabad recorded 29.3% occupancy across 914 shows, while Kolkata stood at 34.3% across 369 shows. Surat was lower at 13.7% across 525 shows.

Across the day, occupancy rose from 28.77% in the morning to 51.46% in the afternoon and 61.31% in the evening. Night-show data was not available at the 10.30 PM reporting cut-off.

Final chapter of the Drishyam story

Released on 2 October, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat among the principal cast.

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The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and follows Drishyam 2, which was released in 2022. Unlike the first two Hindi films, however, the third instalment has an original story and is not narratively connected to the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3.

Also Read | ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ review: Vijay Salgaonkar's last dance

The film's opening itself had already generated considerable interest. Sacnilk's subsequently updated figures put Day 1 at 66.75 crore India net, higher than the 62 crore estimate available at the earlier reporting cut-off. The updated figure also placed its opening-day India gross at 80.10 crore and worldwide gross at 95.10 crore.

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For the Day 2 report, therefore, the 53.50 crore figure should be understood specifically as the 10.30 PM estimate cited in the supplied Sacnilk data, rather than a final settled figure.

With Sunday still to come, the next major point for the film will be whether weekend audiences push its collections higher after the Saturday dip.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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