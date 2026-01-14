Drishyam 3 finally gets release date as controversy brews over Hindi version

And just like that, Vismaya Mohanlal has dropped what can be described as the most awaited update of the year: Drishyam 3 will be released worldwide on April 2. The filmmaker made the announcement at a time when the film’s Hindi version is embroiled in controversy over the exit of actor Akshaye Khanna, who played a key role in Drishyam 2 (2022), from the project.

The announcement comes months after the makers of the Ajay Devgn-led Hindi version of Drishyam 3 revealed its release date. Along with an announcement video, the team confirmed that filming for the Hindi adaptation is progressing at full pace. The film is scheduled to release on October 2, 2026, a date that ties in with the iconic alibi associated with Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, and his family.

Drishyam 3: Plot Drishyam 3's story revolves around a cable operator who uses his knowledge of films to create an elaborate, foolproof alibi to protect his family after his daughter accidentally kills a man who was blackmailing her.

The first instalment of the movie was released in 2015, followed by another in 2022.

The franchise is a Hindi version remake of Malayalam originals directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal in the role of Georgekutty.

Drishyam’s legacy The Drishyam franchise began in 2013 with the release of Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam crime thriller, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. The film starred Mohanlal as George Kutty and went on to become a major success.

Two years later, Panorama Studios, led by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, acquired the Hindi remake rights. The Hindi version, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor in key roles.

Following the release of Drishyam 2 in Malayalam in 2021, Panorama Studios also secured the rights to the sequel. After Nishikant Kamat’s death, Abhishek Pathak took over as director. The Hindi adaptation of *Drishyam 2* was released in 2022, with Akshaye Khanna and Saurabh Shukla joining the cast.

However, Drishyam 3 marks a shift in the franchise’s journey. Last month, Panorama Studios and Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios acquired the global rights to Drishyam 3. This includes not only the Hindi remake rights but also worldwide digital and theatrical rights for the Malayalam version.

While this move gives the studios significant control over the franchise’s future, the story’s central character, George Kutty, appears to have once again stayed a step ahead — in a twist worthy of Drishyam itself.