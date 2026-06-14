Drishyam 3 OTT release date: When and where to watch Mohanlal's latest release online

Superstar Mohanlal brought back his iconic character, George Kutty, with the much-awaited Drishyam 3. Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, presented by PEN Studios and Panorama Studios and produced by Antony Perumbavoor and Aashirvad Cinemas, the thriller drama also stars Meena and Siddique in lead roles. This time, George Kutty returns as the protector, once again forced to defend his family when the past resurfaces.

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Drishyam 2 OTT release Missed watching Drishyam 3 in the theatre? Stream it online.

Drishyam 3 will be marking its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.

Prime members in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide can stream Drishyam 3 from June 18 onwards. It will be available in its original Malayalam language along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada on the streaming platform.

Success of Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 was released worldwide in theatre on 21 May 2026, on the occasion of Mohanlal's 66th birthday.

The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics and the audience. The film emerged as a commercial success, grossing ₹237.78 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk.

“Very few franchises in Indian cinema have achieved what Drishyam has, a story that began originally in Malayalam over a decade ago has since been embraced across languages and borders. What Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal have crafted across three films is a masterclass in sustained storytelling, each chapter deepening the emotional and moral complexity of a family audience that feel they know intimately. George Kutty is no longer just a character; he is part of the collective imagination of Indian cinema,” said Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing, Prime Video India.

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“With Drishyam 3, one of India’s most successful film franchises, we are proud to continue this legacy on Prime Video, taking exemplary stories from India to audiences around the world.”

"With Drishyam 3, my intention was not just to continue the story, but to delve deeper into the mind of George Kutty. Over the years, he has become a man defined by the choices he made to protect his family, but beneath his resilience lies a father who has been forced to live with constant fear, uncertainty, and the weight of his past. This chapter explores the psychological toll of those experiences, making it perhaps the most intimate and emotionally layered film in the franchise. We wanted to examine not only what George Kutty does, but what those decisions have cost him as a person. I am thrilled that audiences across the world will now be able to experience this new chapter on Prime Video,” said writer and director Jeethu Joseph.

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“George Kutty is a character who has stayed with audiences for many years, and that love is something deeply cherish. The reason audiences connect with Drishyam is that, beyond the mystery, it is rooted in a deeply human story about family, love, and survival. I am grateful for the affection audiences have shown George Kutty through the years and thrilled that Drishyam 3 will now reach audiences across the globe on Prime Video,” said Mohanlal.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.