Drishyam 3 OTT release: When and where to watch Mohanlal's Malayalam movie online

Drishyam 3 OTT release: Superstar Mohanlal is back as Georgekutty. Taking the story forward with the much-anticipated chapter Drishyam 3, Mohanlal's crime thriller was released in theatres on May 21, 2026. The film was released on Mohanlal's 66th birthday. Unlike the previous two instalments, Drishyam 3 received a mixed response from the critics and the audience. If you are not sure about watching the film on the bigscreen, here's when and where to watch Mohanlal's film online.

When and where to watch Drishyam 3 on OTT Drishyam 3will mark its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video, which is its official digital partner.

While the makers didn't officially announce a release date, Drishyam 3 is likely to follow the usual six-to-eight-week window between its theatrical and OTT release. As per a report by The Economic Times, Drishyam 3 is likely to stream online on the OTT platform by the end of June or early July.

About Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath, reprising their roles from the previous instalment.

The first film in the Drishyam franchise was released in 2013. It became an instant hit with the story of a movie-loving cable operator, George Kutty, who goes to great lengths to protect his family after they get entangled in an accidental homicide.

The sequel of Drishyam 1 was released in 2022. It was also a major hit. Joseph directed all the three movies.

Later, Drishyam was adapted into several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It also has Chinese and Sinhalese versions.

The Hindi remake of the film features Ajay Devgn in the title role.

Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) trailer was dropped on May 9.

Watch here:

Previously, makers hinted that the third chapter of the Drishyam franchise will carry forward the story on the themes of truth, deception, and the consequences of their past actions. However, the Malayalam version of the film is said to have a different narrative from the upcoming Hindi one, starring Devgn. The Hindi one will release in October 2026.

The Malayalam version ended with a possibility of another sequel. However, makers haven't confirmed Drishyam 4 yet.

Drishyam 3 at box office Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 became one of the biggest grosser of the year in the Malayalam cinema. On day 7, the film collected ₹6.65 crore net in India. It witnessed 2.3% growth over its Day 6 ( ₹6.50 crore), as per Sacnilk. The Mohanlal-starrer was screened across 4,721 shows on its first Wednesday with an overall occupancy of 32.8%.

The film opened strongly at the box office with ₹15.85 crore on its first Thursday, followed by ₹11.05 crore on Friday. Collections picked up again over the weekend, with the film earning ₹13.70 crore on Saturday and ₹13.85 crore on Sunday. While collections dropped during weekdays, the film managed to remain stable with ₹7.70 crore on Monday, ₹6.50 crore on Tuesday and ₹6.65 crore on Wednesday.