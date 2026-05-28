Drishyam 3 OTT release: When and where to watch Mohanlal's Malayalam movie online

Drishyam 3 OTT release: Superstar Mohanlal is back as Georgekutty. Taking the story forward with the much-anticipated chapter Drishyam 3, Mohanlal's crime thriller was released in theatres on May 21, 2026. The film was released on Mohanlal's 66th birthday. Unlike the previous two instalments, Drishyam 3 received a mixed response from the critics and the audience. If you are not sure about watching the film on the bigscreen, here's when and where to watch Mohanlal's film online.

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When and where to watch Drishyam 3 on OTT Drishyam 3will mark its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video, which is its official digital partner.

While the makers didn't officially announce a release date, Drishyam 3 is likely to follow the usual six-to-eight-week window between its theatrical and OTT release. As per a report by The Economic Times, Drishyam 3 is likely to stream online on the OTT platform by the end of June or early July.

About Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Asha Sarath, reprising their roles from the previous instalment.

The first film in the Drishyam franchise was released in 2013. It became an instant hit with the story of a movie-loving cable operator, George Kutty, who goes to great lengths to protect his family after they get entangled in an accidental homicide.

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The sequel of Drishyam 1 was released in 2022. It was also a major hit. Joseph directed all the three movies.

Later, Drishyam was adapted into several languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It also has Chinese and Sinhalese versions.

The Hindi remake of the film features Ajay Devgn in the title role.

Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) trailer was dropped on May 9.

Watch here:

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Previously, makers hinted that the third chapter of the Drishyam franchise will carry forward the story on the themes of truth, deception, and the consequences of their past actions. However, the Malayalam version of the film is said to have a different narrative from the upcoming Hindi one, starring Devgn. The Hindi one will release in October 2026.

The Malayalam version ended with a possibility of another sequel. However, makers haven't confirmed Drishyam 4 yet.

Drishyam 3 at box office Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 became one of the biggest grosser of the year in the Malayalam cinema. On day 7, the film collected ₹6.65 crore net in India. It witnessed 2.3% growth over its Day 6 ( ₹6.50 crore), as per Sacnilk. The Mohanlal-starrer was screened across 4,721 shows on its first Wednesday with an overall occupancy of 32.8%.

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The film opened strongly at the box office with ₹15.85 crore on its first Thursday, followed by ₹11.05 crore on Friday. Collections picked up again over the weekend, with the film earning ₹13.70 crore on Saturday and ₹13.85 crore on Sunday. While collections dropped during weekdays, the film managed to remain stable with ₹7.70 crore on Monday, ₹6.50 crore on Tuesday and ₹6.65 crore on Wednesday.

Considering this Drishyam 3’s India net collection now stands at ₹75.30 crore, while the India gross collection has reached ₹87.38 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹5 crore on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to ₹95.70 crore. The film’s worldwide gross collection has hit ₹183.08 crore.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.