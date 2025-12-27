Drishyam 3 producer issues legal notice to Dhurandhar actor Akshaye Khanna amid fallout over wig and ₹21 crore fee

Amid Dhurandhar's success, actor Akshaye Khanna has landed in legal trouble. Khanna has been replaced with actor Jaideep Ahlawat in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 after a fallout. Reportedly, the fallout stemmed from Khanna's revised fees of ₹21 crore after the success of Dhurandhar and Chhaava, which seemingly added budgetary constraints to the Drishyam makers.

Drishyam 3 maker sends legal notice to Akshaye Khanna Additionally, Khanna's demand to use a wig also did not sit well with the maker due to continuity issues.

On Saturday, the maker Kumar Mangat Pathak told Hindustan Times, "I have suffered losses because of his (Akshaye Khanna) behaviour. I am going to take legal action. I have already sent him a legal notice; he’s yet to reply to it.”

In Drishyam, Khanna plays IG Tarun Ahlawat, who wants to see Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) in jail for the murder of his son.

Akshaye Khanna's fallout over Drishyam 3 Talking to Hindustan Times, Pathak shared what actually went wrong between him and Akshaye Khanna.

According to him, Khanna walked out of the project despite negotiating his salary three times. Reportedly, the actor stopped responding to phone calls from the maker.

The maker alleged that the actor backed out after agreeing on the fees. Reportedly, an agreement was also signed. However, he refused to work just 10 days before the shoot.

The wig dispute The actor seemingly wanted to wear a wig for his role this time, which the makers didn't want.

“We had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna. His fees also got locked after a lot of renegotiations from his side. He insisted that he would like to wear a wig. But (director) Abhishek Pathak convinced him that it wouldn’t be practical, as it would result in continuity issues since Drishyam 3 is a sequel. He understood his point and agreed to let go of that demand. However, the chamchas around him advised him that he would look smarter if he donned a wig. So, he again requested the same. Abhishek relented and was even ready to discuss this point with him. But then, he informed us that he doesn’t want to be a part of the film at all,” Pathak said.

“Akshaye Khanna is toxic” Calling Khanna ‘toxic,’ the producer made serious allegations against the actor.

"There was a time when Akshaye was nothing. That’s when I made Section 375 (2019) with him. Even then, so many people told us not to work with him because of his unprofessional behaviour. His energy on set is absolutely toxic. Section 375 got him recognition. Later, I signed him in Drishyam 2 (2022). He has got all the big offers only after Drishyam 2. Uske pehle woh 3-4 saal tak ghar pe baitha hua tha,” he told the portal.

The makers also took a dig at what he called the actor’s inflated sense of stardom after Dhurandhar and Chhaava. He mentioned that Drishyam is led by Ajay Devgn, Chhaava by Vicky Kaushal, and Dhurandhar by Ranveer Singh, adding that Akshaye Khanna has never carried a film on his own.

“If he believes he’s become a superstar, he should try mounting a solo film with a big budget and see who backs it,” Kumar said, alleging that success has gone to the actor’s head.

For Drishyam, he said that Khanna's involvement doesn't matter as Jaideep Ahlawat is on board.