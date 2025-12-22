Drishyam 3 release date OUT: ‘Aakhri hissa’ of Ajay Devgn-starrer to hit theatres in October 2026

Drishyam 3, the latest instalment of the fan favourite hit crime thriller franchise starring Ajay Devgn, is returning for its “aakhri hissa” in October 2026.

In an official announcement, the makers said Drishyam 3 will release in theatres on 2 October 2026. The date, October 2, coincides with an iconic scene from the movie.

The makers shared a teaser as they announced the release date. “#Drishyam3 on #DrishyamDay. Aakhri hissa baaki hai. In cinemas on 2nd October, 2026,” read the caption.

Industry expert Taran Adarsh also shared an update on Drishyam 3, saying that the movie's shooting has begun and is in full swing.

“Shooting has commenced in full swing, with an extensive schedule planned across multiple cities and locations,” he wrote on X.

Drishyam 3: Plot Drishyam 3's story revolves around a cable operator who uses his knowledge of films to create an elaborate, foolproof alibi to protect his family after his daughter accidentally kills a man who was blackmailing her.

The first instalment of the movie was released in 2015, followed by another in 2022.

The franchise is a Hindi version remake of Malayalam originals directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal in the role of Georgekutty.

Drishyam 3: Cast & crew Drishyam 3 stars Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna.

Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie is presented by Star Studio18. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek.