Drishyam 3 release date revised: Watch Mohanlal as Georgekutty in theatres on his birthday

Drishyam fans awaiting third instalment will not have to wait longer as Mohanlal starrer is set to hit the silver screen soon. The Malayalam-language crime thriller will premiere in theatres in May, the superstar announced. The highly anticipated Mollywood thriller was initially scheduled to release on 2 April 2026, but its debut date has now been postponed.
Drishyam 3 release has been scheduled for May 21, coinciding with the birthday of the National Award-winning actor. Mohanlal shared the update through a new post on X, “The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release.”
In Jeethu Joseph helmed movie, Mohanlal plays the role of TV cable operator named Georgekutty. Aiming to match its predecessor's success, the film continues the story of Georgekutty, with a robust supporting cast. Mohanlal will turn 61 upon the release of the highly anticipated movie.
Even though the reason for the change in release date of the film has not been shared but it comes during ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Another major release — Yash's Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUp — scheduled for 19 March was postponed.
Produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 3 is the third instalment of the hit franchise.
Drishyam 3 star cast: Mohanlal as Georgekutty, Meena as Rani George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George, Esther Anil as Anumol "Anu" George, Asha Sharath as Geetha Prabhakar, Siddique as Prabhakar, Murali Gopy as IG Thomas Bastin IPS, KB Ganesh Kumar as CI Philip Mathew, Kozhikode Narayanan Nair as Sulaiman, Santhi Mayadevi as Advocate Renuka, Srikant Murali, Lishoy and Manju Pillai.
Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) proved to be blockbuster movies. These pan-India hits were remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Sinhala, Mandarin and Korean.
Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3 Hindi version is set to release on 2 October this year. Abhishek Pathak directorial movie also features Shriya Saran and Tabu in key roles. Drishyam producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios last year in December confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat will replace Akshaye Khanna in the upcoming crime thriller.
“Drishyam is a very big brand. It doesn’t matter whether he is in the film or not. Now, Jaideep Ahlawat has replaced him,” Bollywood Hungama quoted Pathak as saying. He added, “By the grace of God, we have got a better actor than Akshaye, and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye as well."
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