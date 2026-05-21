Drishyam 3 review: ‘No spoiler’ take over X for Mohanlal's film, here's what audience are saying

Drishyam 3 review: The much-awaited day is here as Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is now out in theatres. Several visuals from the theatres have surfaced online as fans flocked to catch the early shows of the film. While only a handful of reviews are seen on X, formerly Twitter, makers have urged fans not to drop spoilers on the internet.

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No spoilers for Drishyam 3 Loyal fans amplified the request with a poster on X which read, “Say no to spoilers. Don't ruin the moment. Let others enjoy the story too”. One of them wrote in the caption, “No spoilers for Drishyam 3.”

A different user posted a review of Drishyam 3 post interval and hailed it. The user wrote, “Fun with some emotional elements overall well worked for me.”

One more user said, “#Drishyam3 - First Half - Typical Drishyam model first half with more intensity. The movie picked up as expected towards the interval point. All set for the main show in second half! #Mohanlal as usual terrific and #Meena seems to be Rani mode for last 13 years. Pitch perfect!”

“Superb first half, intense tension building & interval sequence,” said someone else, also adding, “So far much better than D2 (Drishyam 2) FH.”

A yet another detailed review claimed: “The story takes a bit of a dramatic turn, but it really picks up at the break with something big happening. The twists might not quite ring true, but the story is still pretty captivating. The second half is super important for the film to really shine. I’m looking forward to seeing what else surprises us!”

Meanwhile, more reviews are expected to be out around 11 am after the morning shows.

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Earlier in the day, Mohanlal announced the film release during the first morning show in selected Kerala theatres. He dropped a poster and tagged the film director Jeethu Joseph and others with a simple caption, “Drishyam 3 - In Theatres Worldwide From Today! #Drishyam3 @jeethu4ever @antonypbvr @KumarMangat @jayantilalgada @AbhishekPathakk @aashirvadcine @PanoramaMovies @PenMovies @Rajeshmenon1969 #RavindraAuti @ram_rampagepix @Abh1navMehrotra @drishyam3movie #EmilVincent #AnishaAntony #MeenaSagar #AnsibaHassan #EstherAnil @pharsfilm @PanoramaMusic_”

Drishyam 3 plot Drishyam 3 trailer was dropped on May 9 ahead of the release. It hinted at a personal angle of the protagonist Georgekutty as he goes above and beyond to save his family.

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Previously, makers shared that the third and final chapter of Drishyam franchise will carry forward the story through themes of truth, deception, and the consequences of their past doing. However, the Malayalam version will have a different narrative than the upcoming Hindi one, starring Ajay Devgn which will release in October 2026.

The Drishyam, originally a Malayalam film series follows the story of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first installment was released in 2013 in Malayalam, which was later adapted across several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Sinhalese and Mandarin.

The first sequel came out in 2022.

Drishyam 3 in Malayalam also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.