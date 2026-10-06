Drishyam 3 The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn film sees weekday dip, manages to cross ₹250 cr

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has entered its first Tuesday with a noticeable slowdown at the box office, although the film continues to attract audiences across major Indian markets.
As of Day 5, the crime thriller is running across 14,070 shows and has recorded a live India net collection of ₹14.60 crore.
Its India gross has reached ₹254.23 crore, while the India net stands at ₹212.10 crore so far. Final figures for the day are still awaited.
Tuesday’s performance follows a strong opening stretch for the film. On Sunday, Drishyam 3 collected ₹61 crore net, with overall occupancy reaching 56 per cent across 17,323 shows. The following Monday brought a sharp weekday correction, with ₹21 crore net from 16,274 shows and 25 per cent occupancy.
The Day 5 trend is softer again, with overall Hindi occupancy at 18.72 per cent. Morning shows recorded 12 per cent occupancy, rising to 19.54 per cent in the afternoon and 24.62 per cent in the evening.
The pattern suggests that audiences are still turning up after work and later in the day, even as weekday demand settles from the unusually strong opening weekend.
Among major markets, Pune recorded 25.3 per cent occupancy across 655 shows, followed by Mumbai at 24.7 per cent across 1,303 shows and the National Capital Region at 23.3 per cent across 1,627 shows. Kolkata stood at 15.7 per cent, while Ahmedabad recorded 13.3 per cent. Surat was lower at 6.3 per cent.
The figures come after a particularly strong start for the final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Trade reports recorded ₹62 crore on Friday, ₹53.50 crore on Saturday and ₹61 crore on Sunday, giving the film a substantial opening weekend before the expected weekday decline. The Times of India also reported that the film crossed the ₹300 crore worldwide mark by Monday.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion brings Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor and Prakash Raj among the principal cast.
The film was released in cinemas on 2 October, with its trailer and official credits confirming the returning cast and Pathak’s direction.
The Tuesday numbers will ultimately show how well the film holds beyond the extended Gandhi Jayanti weekend. For now, the sharp fall in weekday occupancy marks a normal shift from the opening rush, while the continuing evening demand indicates that the franchise still has a sizeable theatrical audience.