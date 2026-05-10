Drishyam 3 trailer: Georgekutty’s past returns to haunt him as Mohanlal hints at darker chapter

The trailer for Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, was unveiled on Sunday, offering the clearest glimpse yet into the next instalment of one of Malayalam cinema’s most successful thriller franchises and suggesting that Georgekutty’s carefully constructed escape from justice may have come at a heavy personal cost.
Directed and written by Jeethu Joseph, the trailer points to a story shaped more by the emotional and psychological consequences of the events that have defined the series since the original Drishyam released in 2013.
The footage shows that while Georgekutty has escaped trial and has not been convicted for his mistakes, the incident has left him with a deep psychological scar. Throughout the trailer, he appears visibly burdened, carrying the weight of the secrets that have allowed him and his family to remain free.
One of the central themes highlighted is the relentless scrutiny surrounding Georgekutty. The trailer repeatedly shows media outlets attempting to decode his actions and motivations, only to conclude that he remains impossible to fully understand. This sense of mystery, which has defined the character across the franchise, is reinforced by scenes suggesting that even those investigating him remain uncertain about his next move.
The police, too, appear to acknowledge Georgekutty’s tactical advantage. The trailer suggests investigators remain convinced that he is always several steps ahead, continuing the cat-and-mouse dynamic that made the earlier films critical and commercial successes.
At the same time, the preview places notable emphasis on the emotional fallout of the earlier incident. In one of the trailer’s more striking moments, Georgekutty is seen clutching his cross, seemingly bracing himself for what lies ahead. The image hints at a character living in constant anticipation of exposure, with faith and fear intertwined.
Drishyam 3 is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas’s Antony Perumbavoor and marks the third instalment in the franchise, following Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021. The film also sees the return of Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil, reprising their roles from the previous films.
Principal photography began on 22 September 2025 and concluded on 2 December 2025 after filming across multiple locations in Kerala. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 21 May 2026, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday after being shifted from its earlier planned April release date.