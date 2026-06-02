Drishyam 3 vs Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s movie moves ahead towards domestic milestone

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 has been one of 2026's most talked-about Malayalam releases. The film opened to massive crowds and a strong critical reception.

Its first week was particularly impressive across all major circuits. Week 1 alone brought in a net collection of ₹81.95 crore. That is a remarkable achievement for a Malayalam film in today's market.

The second week started with expected weekday softness. Day 9, a Friday, saw collections settle at ₹4.30 crore. Day 10 brought a healthy weekend jump to ₹5.10 crore.

The second Sunday proved to be the second week's strongest single day. Day 11 recorded ₹5.35 crore with a solid 43.5% occupancy across 2,454 shows. Audiences were clearly still turning up in strong numbers.

Then came Day 12, the second Monday. Weekday drops are routine for any film, however popular. Drishyam 3 was not immune to that pattern on Monday.

The film collected ₹2.20 crore on Day 12 across 2,276 shows. That represents a sharp 58.9% drop from Day 11's net. Occupancy fell to 21.4%, reflecting the typical thinning of the mid-week audience.

The language-wise breakdown on Day 12 tells an interesting story. Malayalam shows led comfortably with ₹2 crore from 1,617 shows at 25% occupancy. Telugu contributed ₹12 lakh from 398 shows.

Tamil added ₹5 lakh from 141 shows. Kannada brought in ₹3 lakh from 120 shows. The film's stronghold remains firmly in its home language circuit.

On the overseas front, Day 12 added another ₹75 lakh to the tally. The total overseas gross has now climbed to ₹110 crore. That is an extraordinary number for any Indian regional film. The worldwide gross currently stands at ₹224.76 crore, including all versions.

Back home, the India gross has crossed ₹114.76 crore at this stage. The total India net collection now stands at ₹98.90 crore after 12 days. The landmark ₹100 crore net milestone is tantalisingly close. Just ₹1.10 crore more separates Drishyam 3 from that coveted century.

A single strong weekday could seal it as early as Day 13. Mohanlal's thriller is on the cusp of a historic domestic milestone.

Drishyam 3 is proving that compelling storytelling still drives audiences to theatres. Mohanlal's franchise continues to command unmatched loyalty among Malayalam film fans. The ₹100 crore milestone is no longer a question of if. It is only a question of when.

Drishyam 3 vs Drishyam 2 With ₹224.76 crore worldwide, the film has already made its mark at the box office. However, it is still far away from its previous instalment.

Drishyam 2 collected ₹342.31 crore worldwide in 56 days, with India gross collection of ₹282.81 crore and overseas collection at ₹59.50 crore. Its India net collection was ₹239.67 crore.

In fact, on Day 12, the 2021 movie collected ₹6.08 crore gross in India and ₹5.15 crore net in the domestic market. Drishyam 3 has failed to reach even 50% of that number.

Drishyam 2 collected ₹104.66 crore net in India in Week 1 itself. After 12 days, it collected ₹154.49 crore net in India.