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Drishyam 3 vs Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s movie moves ahead towards domestic milestone

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is close to achieving a big milestone, reaffirming the Malayalam franchise's appeal among cinema fans.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated2 Jun 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Drishyam 3 vs Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s movie moves ahead towards domestic milestone
Drishyam 3 vs Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s movie moves ahead towards domestic milestone(Screengrab from YouTube/Aashirvad Cinemas)
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Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 has been one of 2026's most talked-about Malayalam releases. The film opened to massive crowds and a strong critical reception.

Its first week was particularly impressive across all major circuits. Week 1 alone brought in a net collection of 81.95 crore. That is a remarkable achievement for a Malayalam film in today's market.

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The second week started with expected weekday softness. Day 9, a Friday, saw collections settle at 4.30 crore. Day 10 brought a healthy weekend jump to 5.10 crore.

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The second Sunday proved to be the second week's strongest single day. Day 11 recorded 5.35 crore with a solid 43.5% occupancy across 2,454 shows. Audiences were clearly still turning up in strong numbers.

Then came Day 12, the second Monday. Weekday drops are routine for any film, however popular. Drishyam 3 was not immune to that pattern on Monday.

The film collected 2.20 crore on Day 12 across 2,276 shows. That represents a sharp 58.9% drop from Day 11's net. Occupancy fell to 21.4%, reflecting the typical thinning of the mid-week audience.

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The language-wise breakdown on Day 12 tells an interesting story. Malayalam shows led comfortably with 2 crore from 1,617 shows at 25% occupancy. Telugu contributed 12 lakh from 398 shows.

Tamil added 5 lakh from 141 shows. Kannada brought in 3 lakh from 120 shows. The film's stronghold remains firmly in its home language circuit.

On the overseas front, Day 12 added another 75 lakh to the tally. The total overseas gross has now climbed to 110 crore. That is an extraordinary number for any Indian regional film. The worldwide gross currently stands at 224.76 crore, including all versions.

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Back home, the India gross has crossed 114.76 crore at this stage. The total India net collection now stands at 98.90 crore after 12 days. The landmark 100 crore net milestone is tantalisingly close. Just 1.10 crore more separates Drishyam 3 from that coveted century.

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A single strong weekday could seal it as early as Day 13. Mohanlal's thriller is on the cusp of a historic domestic milestone.

Drishyam 3 is proving that compelling storytelling still drives audiences to theatres. Mohanlal's franchise continues to command unmatched loyalty among Malayalam film fans. The 100 crore milestone is no longer a question of if. It is only a question of when.

Drishyam 3 vs Drishyam 2

With 224.76 crore worldwide, the film has already made its mark at the box office. However, it is still far away from its previous instalment.

Drishyam 2 collected 342.31 crore worldwide in 56 days, with India gross collection of 282.81 crore and overseas collection at 59.50 crore. Its India net collection was 239.67 crore.

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In fact, on Day 12, the 2021 movie collected 6.08 crore gross in India and 5.15 crore net in the domestic market. Drishyam 3 has failed to reach even 50% of that number.

Drishyam 2 collected 104.66 crore net in India in Week 1 itself. After 12 days, it collected 154.49 crore net in India.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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