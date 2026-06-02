Drishyam 3 vs Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohanlal’s movie moves ahead towards domestic milestone

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 has been one of 2026's most talked-about Malayalam releases. The film opened to massive crowds and a strong critical reception.

Its first week was particularly impressive across all major circuits. Week 1 alone brought in a net collection of ₹81.95 crore. That is a remarkable achievement for a Malayalam film in today's market.

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The second week started with expected weekday softness. Day 9, a Friday, saw collections settle at ₹4.30 crore. Day 10 brought a healthy weekend jump to ₹5.10 crore.

The second Sunday proved to be the second week's strongest single day. Day 11 recorded ₹5.35 crore with a solid 43.5% occupancy across 2,454 shows. Audiences were clearly still turning up in strong numbers.

Then came Day 12, the second Monday. Weekday drops are routine for any film, however popular. Drishyam 3 was not immune to that pattern on Monday.

The film collected ₹2.20 crore on Day 12 across 2,276 shows. That represents a sharp 58.9% drop from Day 11's net. Occupancy fell to 21.4%, reflecting the typical thinning of the mid-week audience.

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The language-wise breakdown on Day 12 tells an interesting story. Malayalam shows led comfortably with ₹2 crore from 1,617 shows at 25% occupancy. Telugu contributed ₹12 lakh from 398 shows.

Tamil added ₹5 lakh from 141 shows. Kannada brought in ₹3 lakh from 120 shows. The film's stronghold remains firmly in its home language circuit.

On the overseas front, Day 12 added another ₹75 lakh to the tally. The total overseas gross has now climbed to ₹110 crore. That is an extraordinary number for any Indian regional film. The worldwide gross currently stands at ₹224.76 crore, including all versions.

Back home, the India gross has crossed ₹114.76 crore at this stage. The total India net collection now stands at ₹98.90 crore after 12 days. The landmark ₹100 crore net milestone is tantalisingly close. Just ₹1.10 crore more separates Drishyam 3 from that coveted century.

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A single strong weekday could seal it as early as Day 13. Mohanlal's thriller is on the cusp of a historic domestic milestone.

Drishyam 3 is proving that compelling storytelling still drives audiences to theatres. Mohanlal's franchise continues to command unmatched loyalty among Malayalam film fans. The ₹100 crore milestone is no longer a question of if. It is only a question of when.

Drishyam 3 vs Drishyam 2 With ₹224.76 crore worldwide, the film has already made its mark at the box office. However, it is still far away from its previous instalment.

Drishyam 2 collected ₹342.31 crore worldwide in 56 days, with India gross collection of ₹282.81 crore and overseas collection at ₹59.50 crore. Its India net collection was ₹239.67 crore.

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In fact, on Day 12, the 2021 movie collected ₹6.08 crore gross in India and ₹5.15 crore net in the domestic market. Drishyam 3 has failed to reach even 50% of that number.

Drishyam 2 collected ₹104.66 crore net in India in Week 1 itself. After 12 days, it collected ₹154.49 crore net in India.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.