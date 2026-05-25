Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Has Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller crossed ₹150 crore mark? Estimates say…

Drishyam 3 has earned a total net of 54.55 crore at the domestic box office during its extended opening weekend.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated25 May 2026, 07:24 AM IST
Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil.
Drishyam 3 stars Mohanlal alongside Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil.

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Drishyam 3, Mohanlal's crime-suspense movie, has earned a massive 150 crore worldwide during its extended opening weekend.

The crime thriller franchise, known for its taut narrative, sharp twists, and gripping performances, has garnered a strong and loyal fan base across languages and demographics over the years.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, numbers for the third instalment of the iconic thriller franchise were heavily driven by its original Malayalam version — Drishyam grossed approximately 63.35 crores at the domestic box office, including 29+ crores gross in Kerala.

The movie had an excellent Sunday and is expected to make around 150+ crores worldwide during the extended opening weekend. This is a massive feat for Drishyam 3, making it the second biggest opening weekend ever for a Malayalam title.

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According to trade estimates, the movie grossed around 112 crore worldwide in three days, after registering a huge jump on its first Saturday, including nearly 65 crore (estimated) from overseas territories alone.

After taking a thunderous opening worldwide with 43+ crores gross and maintaining a strong hold on Friday, the movie witnessed strong growth on Saturday with increased occupancy in domestic as well as overseas markets.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has earned a total net of 54.55 crore at the domestic box office during its extended opening weekend. On Sunday, May 24, the movie earned 13.95 crore, of which 11.75 crore were earned by its Malayalam variant.

So far, Drishyam 3's box office run has remained stable. After opening at 15.85 crore in India net, the film dropped to 11.05 crore on day 2 before showing a recovery with 13.70 crore on day 3.

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About Drishyam 3

"Drishyam" originated as a 2013 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, and its sequel came out in 2022. The third part will hit theatres on May 21. All three movies have been directed by Jeethu Joseph.

It stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles.

The film takes forward the story from Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Drishyam 3 ends, hinting at a possibility of Drishyam 4. However, makers are yet to confirm it.

Drishyam 3 Hindi version to have different narrative

The makers of the hit "Drishyam" franchise Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak said the upcoming third installment in Hindi will have a distinct narrative from its Malayalam variant, offering audiences different storytelling within the same cinematic universe.

“Both the stories of 'Drishyam 3' in Malayalam and Hindi are going to flow differently,” Pathak told PTI. “The Malayalam version shifts into an emotional family drama, while the Hindi version will be a drama-thriller. It will be fun to see both versions and notice the changes in it.”

"I wrote my story keeping the Hindi audience in mind so that they get what they are expecting from Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay's character) in the film. Jeethu Joseph wrote his version. Later, we read each other's drafts and we loved both," he said.

Also Read | New details emerge on Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Drishyam 3; producer says…

The Hindi version of Drishyam is headlined by Ajay Devgn. After the sudden exit of Akshaye Khanna, who played a pivotal role in the second part, the makers have roped in Jaideep Ahlawat for "Drishyam 3".

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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