Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Has Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller crossed ₹150 crore mark? Estimates say…

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Drishyam 3, Mohanlal's crime-suspense movie, has earned a massive ₹150 crore worldwide during its extended opening weekend.

The crime thriller franchise, known for its taut narrative, sharp twists, and gripping performances, has garnered a strong and loyal fan base across languages and demographics over the years.

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According to industry tracker Sacnilk, numbers for the third instalment of the iconic thriller franchise were heavily driven by its original Malayalam version — Drishyam grossed approximately ₹63.35 crores at the domestic box office, including ₹29+ crores gross in Kerala.

The movie had an excellent Sunday and is expected to make around ₹150+ crores worldwide during the extended opening weekend. This is a massive feat for Drishyam 3, making it the second biggest opening weekend ever for a Malayalam title.

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According to trade estimates, the movie grossed around ₹112 crore worldwide in three days, after registering a huge jump on its first Saturday, including nearly 65 crore (estimated) from overseas territories alone.

After taking a thunderous opening worldwide with ₹43+ crores gross and maintaining a strong hold on Friday, the movie witnessed strong growth on Saturday with increased occupancy in domestic as well as overseas markets.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has earned a total net of ₹54.55 crore at the domestic box office during its extended opening weekend. On Sunday, May 24, the movie earned ₹13.95 crore, of which ₹11.75 crore were earned by its Malayalam variant.

So far, Drishyam 3's box office run has remained stable. After opening at ₹15.85 crore in India net, the film dropped to ₹11.05 crore on day 2 before showing a recovery with ₹13.70 crore on day 3.

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About Drishyam 3 "Drishyam" originated as a 2013 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, and its sequel came out in 2022. The third part will hit theatres on May 21. All three movies have been directed by Jeethu Joseph.

It stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles.

The film takes forward the story from Drishyam and Drishyam 2. Drishyam 3 ends, hinting at a possibility of Drishyam 4. However, makers are yet to confirm it.

Drishyam 3 Hindi version to have different narrative The makers of the hit "Drishyam" franchise Abhishek Pathak and Kumar Mangat Pathak said the upcoming third installment in Hindi will have a distinct narrative from its Malayalam variant, offering audiences different storytelling within the same cinematic universe.

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“Both the stories of 'Drishyam 3' in Malayalam and Hindi are going to flow differently,” Pathak told PTI. “The Malayalam version shifts into an emotional family drama, while the Hindi version will be a drama-thriller. It will be fun to see both versions and notice the changes in it.”

"I wrote my story keeping the Hindi audience in mind so that they get what they are expecting from Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay's character) in the film. Jeethu Joseph wrote his version. Later, we read each other's drafts and we loved both," he said.

The Hindi version of Drishyam is headlined by Ajay Devgn. After the sudden exit of Akshaye Khanna, who played a pivotal role in the second part, the makers have roped in Jaideep Ahlawat for "Drishyam 3".

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About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.