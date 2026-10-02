Drishyam 3 X review: ‘Mind-blowing’ first half, ‘gripping’ second half; fans react to Ajay Devgn film

Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited Drishyam 3: The Conclusion arrived in theatres on October 2, marking the third and final chapter of the Hindi franchise directed by Abhishek Pathak.

The film has opened to strong early reactions on social media, with viewers discussing its twists, tension, performances and climax. The Hindi franchise is set to conclude before Mohanlal’s Malayalam franchise.

Advertisement

Drishyam 3 Twitter review: What viewers are saying Early reactions on X, formerly Twitter, have largely praised the film's suspense and performances, particularly Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat.

One viewer shared their reaction without revealing spoilers and wrote:

"#Drishyam3 has been watched. No spoilers, but what unfolds this time is something you REALLY need to see for yourself."

Another user described the first half as “mind-blowing”, highlighting the tension surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar.

"#Drishyam3 FIRST HALF REVIEW — MIND-BLOWING! 🔥

Vijay Salgaonkar has NEVER felt this helpless. The tension keeps escalating, Ajay Devgn’s silence says everything, and that final interval dialogue… WE ARE NOT READY FOR THE CLIMAX."

‘Mind blowing’: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar faces pressure Another viewer praised the interval sequence and said Vijay appears more helpless and angry than before.

Advertisement

"#Drishyam3 Interval: MIND BLOWING!

I bet you have never seen Vijay Salgaonkar so helpless and angry at the same time, the tension they are creating in each and every scene I just can't explain its getting better and better with every minute.

#AjayDevgn is not speaking he's just reacting to the situations and letting happen everything and that one dailogue before the interval itself says that WE ARE NOT READY FOR THE CLIMAX!

i just hope the second half is also equally good as the first half. #DrishyamTheConclusion."

Advertisement

One detailed review called the film “brilliant” and gave it a rating of 3.25 out of 5. The viewer praised Jaideep Ahlawat for adding intensity to the story and said Ajay Devgn once again maintains the pressure around Vijay without losing the character's sharpness.

Advertisement

Taran Adarsh calls Drishyam 3 ‘OUTSTANDING’ Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared his review of the film on X.

"#DrishyamTheConclusion: OUTSTANDING.

Lives up to the mammoth expectations... This is, without doubt, the BEST FILM in the #Drishyam franchise and also among the BEST FILMS of 2026... SURE-SHOT BLOCKBUSTER. #DrishyamTheConclusionReview"

Another tweet reviewing the film said:

“Ajay Devgn shines as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Jaideep Ahlawat adding intensity. A gripping second half and satisfying climax make this a worthy finale.”

Advertisement

Drishyam 3 climax gets attention in early reactions The climax has emerged as one of the key talking points in the early social-media reactions.

One viewer said “the Last 30 Minutes is more engaging, unlike the original version that kept stretching the climax. Only thing is that we don't get to see the Emotional Side of the hero.”

Advertisement

Another X user rated the film 4 out of 5 and described it as tense and gripping, with several twists. The viewer praised Ajay Devgn's performance as Vijay Salgaonkar and called Jaideep Ahlawat a major highlight, while describing the film as a satisfying conclusion to the story.

Advertisement

Not all reactions are positive While early reactions have been largely positive, some viewers have raised reservations about the film's ending.

One detailed review said the Hindi version takes a more commercial approach towards the ending compared with Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam version.

The viewer felt that the Malayalam story retained more of Vijay's intellectual side, while the Hindi adaptation takes a more convenient route towards the conclusion.

Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat draw praise Ajay Devgn's performance has been among the recurring themes in the early reactions.

Viewers have praised the actor for once again bringing Vijay's calm and calculated nature to the screen while maintaining the tension around the character.

Jaideep Ahlawat has also received strong reactions, with viewers highlighting the intensity he brings to the film.

Advertisement

Shriya Saran and Prakash Raj have also featured in the early discussions. While one viewer felt Shriya had limited scope in the film, Prakash Raj's portions were described as effective.

Drishyam 3 advance booking: ₹ 51.44 crore before release The film had already recorded strong advance sales ahead of its theatrical release.

According to figures cited from Sacnilk, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion had generated ₹51.44 crore through advance bookings across six show dates by 10 pm on October 1. Without block seats, the figure stood at ₹41.17 crore.

For the opening day, October 2, the film had recorded ₹28.11 crore in advance sales by that point.

Earlier on October 1, the movie had crossed ₹19.75 crore in opening-day advance bookings by 10 am, with more than 5.35 lakh tickets sold across over 12,000 shows.

Advertisement

Trade estimates had pointed towards a ₹50 crore-plus net opening in India.

Drishyam 3: Cast, franchise and story The Drishyam franchise follows Vijay Salgaonkar, a family man who goes to great lengths to protect his family after a murder changes their lives.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay in the third instalment, while Tabu reprises her role as IG Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran returns as Nandini. Rajat Kapoor is also part of the cast.

The Hindi franchise began with Drishyam in 2015, which was a remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film directed by Jeethu Joseph. Drishyam 2 followed in 2022, continuing Vijay and his family's story.

With Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, the Hindi franchise reaches its final chapter.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.