Drishyam The Conclusion hits ₹200 cr at box office: Mirzapur, Border 2 and more, movies beaten by Ajay Devgn-starrer

Ajay Devgn's latest release, Drishyam The Conclusion, has managed to hit the ₹200 crore mark in India. The film has now achieved the milestone at the box office despite witnessing a slowdown over the weekdays.
On day 6, the concluding part of the Hindi franchise, Drishyam The Conclusion raked in ₹ ₹15.50 crore net across 15,972 domestic shows. With this, the film's total India net collections is now at ₹232.50 crore.
With its box office run so far, Drishyam The Conclusion has shattered multiple records. The film began its box office journey with an opening of ₹62 crore. It became the fourth biggest opener ever, beating Yash's Toxic and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.
Drishyam The Conclusion has now raced past the opening-weekend collections of several major Hindi releases of 2026. The Ajay Devgn-starrer recorded ₹176.50 crore India net in its first three days, surpassing Yash's Toxic’s ₹165.95 crore, Border 2’s ₹121 crore and Mirzapur: The Movie’s ₹93.75 crore from this year's big release list.
It is also way ahead of Dhamaal 4 ( ₹65 crore), Welcome To The Jungle ( ₹60 crore), Bhooth Bangla ( ₹54.25 crore) and Cocktail 2 ( ₹47.50 crore) with just day 3 collection.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion earned ₹15.50 crore India net on Day 6, higher than Border 2’s ₹13 crore, Mirzapur: The Movie’s ₹12.55 crore, Toxic’s ₹7.65 crore, Dhamaal 4’s ₹6.75 crore, Welcome To The Jungle and Bhooth Bangla’s ₹6.15 crore each, and Cocktail 2’s ₹5.25 crore on their respective day 6.
Considering cumulative earnings, Drishyam 3's India net collection also beats Toxic ( ₹221.75 crore), Border 2 ( ₹213 crore), Mirzapur: The Movie ( ₹137.90 crore), Dhamaal 4 ( ₹90 crore), Welcome To The Jungle ( ₹87.65 crore), Bhooth Bangla ( ₹78.90 crore) and Cocktail 2 ( ₹66.25 crore).
On day 1, Drishyam The Conclusion surpassed the day 1 collections of its two predecessors. While Drishyam 1, released in 2015, earned ₹5.85 crore net on day 1, Drishyam 2, in 2022, opened at ₹18.15 crore net. In comparison, Drishyam The Conclusion earned significantly more.
On day 1, Drishyam The Conclusion surpassed the day 1 collections of its two predecessors. While Drishyam 1, released in 2015, earned ₹5.85 crore net on day 1, Drishyam 2, in 2022, opened at ₹18.15 crore net. In comparison, Drishyam The Conclusion earned significantly more.
By the end of Day 6, Drishyam 3's total India earnings are way more than Drishyam 2 ( ₹96.02 crore net on day 6) and Drishyam 1 ( ₹33.50 crore net on day 6)
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are based on film tracker Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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