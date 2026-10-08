Drishyam The Conclusion hits ₹200 cr at box office: Mirzapur, Border 2 and more, movies beaten by Ajay Devgn-starrer

Ajay Devgn's latest release, Drishyam The Conclusion, has managed to hit the ₹200 crore mark in India. The film has now achieved the milestone at the box office despite witnessing a slowdown over the weekdays.
On day 6, the concluding part of the Hindi franchise, Drishyam The Conclusion raked in ₹ ₹15.50 crore net across 15,972 domestic shows. With this, the film's total India net collections is now at ₹232.50 crore.
With its box office run so far, Drishyam The Conclusion has shattered multiple records. The film began its box office journey with an opening of ₹62 crore. It became the fourth biggest opener ever, beating Yash's Toxic and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.
Drishyam The Conclusion has now raced past the opening-weekend collections of several major Hindi releases of 2026. The Ajay Devgn-starrer recorded ₹176.50 crore India net in its first three days, surpassing Yash's Toxic’s ₹165.95 crore, Border 2’s ₹121 crore and Mirzapur: The Movie’s ₹93.75 crore from this year's big release list.
It is also way ahead of Dhamaal 4 ( ₹65 crore), Welcome To The Jungle ( ₹60 crore), Bhooth Bangla ( ₹54.25 crore) and Cocktail 2 ( ₹47.50 crore) with just day 3 collection.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion earned ₹15.50 crore India net on Day 6, higher than Border 2’s ₹13 crore, Mirzapur: The Movie’s ₹12.55 crore, Toxic’s ₹7.65 crore, Dhamaal 4’s ₹6.75 crore, Welcome To The Jungle and Bhooth Bangla’s ₹6.15 crore each, and Cocktail 2’s ₹5.25 crore on their respective day 6.
Considering cumulative earnings, Drishyam 3's India net collection also beats Toxic ( ₹221.75 crore), Border 2 ( ₹213 crore), Mirzapur: The Movie ( ₹137.90 crore), Dhamaal 4 ( ₹90 crore), Welcome To The Jungle ( ₹87.65 crore), Bhooth Bangla ( ₹78.90 crore) and Cocktail 2 ( ₹66.25 crore).
On day 1, Drishyam The Conclusion surpassed the day 1 collections of its two predecessors. While Drishyam 1, released in 2015, earned ₹5.85 crore net on day 1, Drishyam 2, in 2022, opened at ₹18.15 crore net. In comparison, Drishyam The Conclusion earned significantly more.
On day 1, Drishyam The Conclusion surpassed the day 1 collections of its two predecessors. While Drishyam 1, released in 2015, earned ₹5.85 crore net on day 1, Drishyam 2, in 2022, opened at ₹18.15 crore net. In comparison, Drishyam The Conclusion earned significantly more.
By the end of Day 6, Drishyam 3's total India earnings are way more than Drishyam 2 ( ₹96.02 crore net on day 6) and Drishyam 1 ( ₹33.50 crore net on day 6)
Disclaimer: All data used in this article are based on film tracker Sacnilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.