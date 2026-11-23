Drishyam The Conclusion – the final film of the Drishyam trilogy, led by Ajay Devgn and Tabu – will be available on Netflix from 27 November. It was released in cinemas on 2 October, making its digital debut after an eight-week theatrical window.
The Netflix listing currently identifies the film as a Hindi-language thriller. The platform's page also lists Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat among its leading cast members. Details about the availability of dubbed versions in other languages have not been confirmed.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third film in the Hindi Drishyam series. It brings back several familiar faces while adding new characters to the story.
The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, a family man who has spent years trying to protect his wife and daughters from the consequences of a crime.
Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh, who has continued to search for answers about her missing son. The new film takes their long-running conflict forward, with fresh evidence threatening to expose the secret Vijay has worked hard to protect.
Jaideep Ahlawat joins the story as Rajveer Singh Tomar, a crime branch officer who becomes part of the investigation. Prakash Raj also plays an important role in the film.
The film continues the series' focus on Vijay's attempts to stay ahead of the police. It brings back the central question that has driven the franchise: can he keep his family safe while keeping the truth hidden?
Drishyam: The Conclusion had a strong theatrical run. According to box office estimates reported by trade publications, the film collected around ₹589 crore worldwide.
The figure has been reported by several entertainment outlets, with small differences in their estimates. It should be treated as a trade figure rather than an audited collection.
The film's performance also made it one of the biggest Hindi releases of 2026. Its Netflix arrival will now give viewers who missed its theatrical run a chance to watch the final chapter at home.
The digital release also marks another stage for a franchise that has remained popular because of its twists, family drama and cat-and-mouse battle between Vijay and the police.
Watch the last film of the trilogy on Netflix soon.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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