Drishyam The Conclusion – the final film of the Drishyam trilogy, led by Ajay Devgn and Tabu – will be available on Netflix from 27 November. It was released in cinemas on 2 October, making its digital debut after an eight-week theatrical window.
The Netflix listing currently identifies the film as a Hindi-language thriller. The platform's page also lists Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat among its leading cast members. Details about the availability of dubbed versions in other languages have not been confirmed.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third film in the Hindi Drishyam series. It brings back several familiar faces while adding new characters to the story.
The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav.
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, a family man who has spent years trying to protect his wife and daughters from the consequences of a crime.
Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh, who has continued to search for answers about her missing son. The new film takes their long-running conflict forward, with fresh evidence threatening to expose the secret Vijay has worked hard to protect.
Jaideep Ahlawat joins the story as Rajveer Singh Tomar, a crime branch officer who becomes part of the investigation. Prakash Raj also plays an important role in the film.
The film continues the series' focus on Vijay's attempts to stay ahead of the police. It brings back the central question that has driven the franchise: can he keep his family safe while keeping the truth hidden?
Drishyam: The Conclusion had a strong theatrical run. According to box office estimates reported by trade publications, the film collected around ₹589 crore worldwide.
The figure has been reported by several entertainment outlets, with small differences in their estimates. It should be treated as a trade figure rather than an audited collection.
The film's performance also made it one of the biggest Hindi releases of 2026. Its Netflix arrival will now give viewers who missed its theatrical run a chance to watch the final chapter at home.
The digital release also marks another stage for a franchise that has remained popular because of its twists, family drama and cat-and-mouse battle between Vijay and the police.
Watch the last film of the trilogy on Netflix soon.