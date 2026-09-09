Drishyam The Conclusion: Will Ajay Devgn’s upcoming instalment surpass Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2?

On Wednesday, the much-awaited trailer of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion. The upcoming instalment of the Hindi version boasts a completely different story from its Malayalam counterpart estarring Mohanlal. While Drishyam 3 is yet to open its advance booking sale, let's revisit the success of its previous chapters.

How much did Drishyam 1 earn? After the success of Mohanlal's Malayalam version, Drishyam in Hindi arrived in theatres in 2015. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, did not see a big-ticket commercial opener. Drishyam opened at a modest ₹5.85 crore. With strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest, the Nishikant Kamat directorial became a winner at the box office. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹48 crore, and it went on to collect ₹67.14 crore net in India. Overseas, the film collected ₹19.77 crore, pushing the worldwide collection to ₹110.40 crore.

The success of the film established Drishyam as a hit franchise, which became the biggest asset for its sequel, which released after seven years.

Box office success of Drishyam 2 Unlike Drishyam, Drishyam 2 turned the franchise into a bona fide box-office powerhouse. Released in November 2022, the sequel opened at ₹15.38 crore, recording the second-biggest opening day among Hindi films of the year. It surpassed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹14.11 crore) on opening day. The film recorded a ₹64.14 crore opening weekend, which became one of Ajay Devgn's biggest opening weekends, before entering the ₹100 crore club in just six days.

Drishyam 2 eventually crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India in 23 days and ₹300 crore worldwide, becoming the third Bollywood film to do so in 2022. With ₹239.67 crore net in India, ₹59.50 crore overseas and ₹342.31 crore worldwide as per Sacnilk, against a ₹50 crore budget, the sequel delivered a significantly higher return on investment than the prequel. It was also the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 and among the year's biggest theatrical success stories.

Drishyam 3 box office expectations Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 is expected to take the story in a different direction with a different story. It marks the official end of the franchise in Hindi.

"We all thought that this should be the conclusion because I don't think we should even attempt to go beyond this. Because everything, if you leave it at the top, that's the best thing," Ajay Devgan said on Wednesday.

According to a report by Asia Net, Drishyam 3 aka Drishyam: The Conclusion is expected to rake in around Rs. 50-60 crore nett on its opening day. If true, the film will easily surpass the day 1 collections of Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2.

The film will release on October 2.

Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 which released earlier, did not receive the same level of critical and audience response. However, this may not necessarily hurt the upcoming Hindi chapter as it offers an alternate ending.