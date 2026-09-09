Drishyam The Conclusion: Will Ajay Devgn’s upcoming instalment surpass Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2?

On Wednesday, the much-awaited trailer of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion. The upcoming instalment of the Hindi version boasts a completely different story from its Malayalam counterpart estarring Mohanlal. While Drishyam 3 is yet to open its advance booking sale, let's revisit the success of its previous chapters.

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How much did Drishyam 1 earn? After the success of Mohanlal's Malayalam version, Drishyam in Hindi arrived in theatres in 2015. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, did not see a big-ticket commercial opener. Drishyam opened at a modest ₹5.85 crore. With strong word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest, the Nishikant Kamat directorial became a winner at the box office. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹48 crore, and it went on to collect ₹67.14 crore net in India. Overseas, the film collected ₹19.77 crore, pushing the worldwide collection to ₹110.40 crore.

The success of the film established Drishyam as a hit franchise, which became the biggest asset for its sequel, which released after seven years.

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Box office success of Drishyam 2 Unlike Drishyam, Drishyam 2 turned the franchise into a bona fide box-office powerhouse. Released in November 2022, the sequel opened at ₹15.38 crore, recording the second-biggest opening day among Hindi films of the year. It surpassed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹14.11 crore) on opening day. The film recorded a ₹64.14 crore opening weekend, which became one of Ajay Devgn's biggest opening weekends, before entering the ₹100 crore club in just six days.

Drishyam 2 eventually crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India in 23 days and ₹300 crore worldwide, becoming the third Bollywood film to do so in 2022. With ₹239.67 crore net in India, ₹59.50 crore overseas and ₹342.31 crore worldwide as per Sacnilk, against a ₹50 crore budget, the sequel delivered a significantly higher return on investment than the prequel. It was also the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 and among the year's biggest theatrical success stories.

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Drishyam 3 box office expectations Meanwhile, Drishyam 3 is expected to take the story in a different direction with a different story. It marks the official end of the franchise in Hindi.

"We all thought that this should be the conclusion because I don't think we should even attempt to go beyond this. Because everything, if you leave it at the top, that's the best thing," Ajay Devgan said on Wednesday.

According to a report by Asia Net, Drishyam 3 aka Drishyam: The Conclusion is expected to rake in around Rs. 50-60 crore nett on its opening day. If true, the film will easily surpass the day 1 collections of Drishyam 1 and Drishyam 2.

The film will release on October 2.

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Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 which released earlier, did not receive the same level of critical and audience response. However, this may not necessarily hurt the upcoming Hindi chapter as it offers an alternate ending.

It is also expect to benefit from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.