Drishyam vs Sigma box office collection: Ajay Devgn starrer vs TN CM Vijay's son Sanjay's directorial - who is winning?

Drishyam 3 vs Sigma box office collection: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened to ₹66.75 crore net in India on October 2, while Jason Sanjay’s Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, earned ₹2.35 crore net, according to Sacnilk.

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Drishyam 3: The Conclusion and Sigma arrived in theatres on October 2, putting two very different releases in the spotlight at the domestic box office.

While Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 recorded a strong opening, earning ₹66.75 crore net in India on Day 1, Jason Sanjay's directorial debut Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, collected ₹2.35 crore net, according to trade website Sacnilk.

Here is how the two films performed on their opening day. Drishyam 3 vs Sigma: Day 1 box office collection

Film India net Day 1 India gross Day 1 Shows Opening-day occupancy Drishyam 3: The Conclusion ₹ 66.75 crore ₹ 80.10 crore 15,759 67.08% Sigma ₹ 2.35 crore ₹ 2.70 crore 1,813 31.1%

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 also recorded an estimated ₹15 crore gross from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to ₹95.10 crore on Day 1.

Sigma, meanwhile, recorded 221,679 footfalls across 1,813 shows on its opening day, according to Sacnilk.

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Drishyam 3 box office: Ajay Devgn film opens at ₹ 66.75 crore Drishyam 3: The Conclusion registered an India net collection of ₹66.75 crore on its opening day across 15,759 shows, according to Sacnilk.

Its India gross stood at ₹80.10 crore, while overseas markets contributed an estimated ₹15 crore gross, taking its worldwide opening-day collection to ₹95.10 crore.

The film recorded an overall 67.08% occupancy for its Hindi 2D shows. After a relatively slower morning, audience turnout increased during the day, with night shows registering the highest occupancy at 76.46%, according to Sacnilk.

Drishyam 3 records biggest opening of Ajay Devgn’s career The opening-day performance also marks the biggest domestic opening for an Ajay Devgn-led film, according to the figures cited from Sacnilk.

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Before Drishyam 3, Singham Again held the actor's highest opening-day figure, with ₹43.70 crore. Singham Returns opened at ₹32.09 crore, while Golmaal Again earned ₹30.14 crore on its first day.

With ₹66.75 crore net, Drishyam 3 has opened substantially above those earlier figures.

The latest instalment has also recorded a significant increase over the opening days of its predecessors. Drishyam opened at ₹5.85 crore net in India in 2015, while Drishyam 2 recorded ₹15.38 crore net on its opening day in 2022.

Drishyam 3 vs previous films: Box office comparison The first Drishyam, released in 2015, went on to collect around ₹110 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, while Drishyam 2 ended its run with approximately ₹342 crore worldwide, according to the figures provided.

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Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, brings Ajay Devgn back as Vijay Salgaonkar.

The crime thriller also stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Sigma box office: Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut earns ₹ 2.35 crore Jason Sanjay, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, made his directorial debut with Sigma, which also released on October 2.

The film, headlined by Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah, collected ₹2.35 crore net across India on Day 1, according to Sacnilk.

Its India gross stood at ₹2.70 crore. The film recorded 221,679 footfalls across 1,813 shows, with an overall opening-day occupancy of 31.1%.

The Tamil version accounted for the largest share of the film's opening-day business, while the Telugu market also contributed to the overall collection.

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Sigma: Tamil version leads opening-day collections

The Tamil version of Sigma collected ₹1.50 crore net across 925 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 50.10%, according to Sacnilk.

The Telugu version collected ₹85 lakh net from 888 shows, with an overall occupancy of 25.94%.

For the Hindi version, overall occupancy stood at 43.44%. Morning shows recorded 35.69% occupancy, followed by 46.69% in the afternoon, 39.69% in the evening and 51.69% during night shows.

The Telugu version recorded 21% occupancy in the morning, 29.60% in the afternoon, 31.10% in the evening and 15.90% at night.

Sigma box office: Tamil Nadu biggest contributor Tamil Nadu emerged as the biggest contributor to Sigma's opening-day gross collection, accounting for ₹1.30 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed ₹1 crore, while Karnataka added ₹25 lakh.

Kerala contributed ₹12 lakh, while the rest of India accounted for ₹3 lakh.

These figures took Sigma's total India gross to ₹2.70 crore on Day 1.

Drishyam 3 vs Sigma: What the Day 1 numbers show The two October 2 releases recorded a substantial difference in their opening-day domestic collections.

Drishyam 3 earned ₹66.75 crore net in India, compared with Sigma's ₹2.35 crore net, according to Sacnilk. In gross terms, the difference stood at ₹80.10 crore versus ₹2.70 crore.

The figures also reflect the different scale of their theatrical releases: Drishyam 3 played across 15,759 shows on Day 1, compared with 1,813 shows for Sigma.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.