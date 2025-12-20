Drunk driver hits Nora Fatehi’s car, actor suffers concussion while heading to Sunburn Festival: Report

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was involved in an accident in Mumbai while heading to the Sunburn Festival, featuring Grammy Award winner David Guetta. According to a Hindustan Times report, the actor was on her way to the venue when a drunk driver rammed into her car.

Sharing details of the incident, an insider told Hindustan Times, “Nora Fatehi was involved in an unfortunate car accident while on her way to the Sunburn Festival for her scheduled appearance with David Guetta, after a drunk driver rammed into her car. Her team immediately rushed her to the nearest hospital, where doctors conducted a CT scan to rule out haemorrhagic injury or internal bleeding. Doctors confirmed that Nora sustained a slight concussion from the impact.”

The source further added, “Despite medical advice to rest, Nora insisted on returning to work and fulfilling her professional commitments, and made her scheduled appearance at Sunburn 2025 tonight.” We have also got our hand at a picture of Nora's car post the accident.

Nora was scheduled to join David Guetta on stage tonight at his concert to share a teaser of her upcoming global number, which will feature her alongside Guetta and American singer Ciara. “The artiste is going to tease her next global single, which sees David Guetta and American singer Ciara collaborating, and Nora has given vocals to it,” a source had earlier told HT.

Nora recently marked her US television debut with an appearance on the late-night show The Jimmy Fallon Show, where she performed her track “What Do I Know? (Just a Girl)” alongside Jamaican singer Shenseea. Beyond her music career, she is also expanding her acting portfolio with several upcoming projects. Nora is venturing into South Indian cinema with roles in the films Kanchana 4 and KD: The Devil. Earlier this year, she was seen in Be Happy, Uff Yeh Siyappa and the web series The Royals opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Nora Fatehi joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 The actress has reportedly wrapped up a special dance shoot for Jailer 2, marking her first-ever collaboration in a Rajinikanth-led film. Notably, the previous installment, Jailer (2023), featured Tamannaah Bhatia in an extended cameo, with her song Kaavaalaa, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, becoming a massive viral hit.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is also set to take on a co-lead role in Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana 4, which will mark her debut as a lead actress in Kollywood. The forthcoming chapter of the popular horror-comedy franchise will also feature Pooja Hegde in a key role.

About Jailer 2 Jailer 2 is an upcoming action-comedy entertainer headlined by Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film serves as a sequel to the blockbuster Jailer, released in 2023. Several prominent names, including Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, and Mithun Chakraborty, among others, are expected to appear in pivotal roles. The film is slated for a theatrical release in August 2026.