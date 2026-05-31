Dua Lipa and Callum Turner marry in intimate London ceremony – See pics

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have tied the knot in an intimate London ceremony, marking the latest chapter in a relationship that has steadily evolved from public speculation to one of the entertainment industry's most closely watched romances.
The couple exchanged vows during a surprise civil ceremony attended by close family members and friends before departing for a larger multi-day celebration in Italy.
The wedding took place at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall, a venue long associated with high-profile celebrity marriages. According to reports, the ceremony lasted between 30 and 40 minutes and was deliberately kept understated, with only a small circle of guests present. As the newlyweds emerged from the venue, they were greeted with cheers before leaving in a traditional black London taxi.
For the occasion, Lipa departed from conventional bridal styling while still embracing a refined and distinctly fashion-forward aesthetic. The singer wore a custom Schiaparelli ensemble consisting of a tailored blazer-and-skirt set featuring the French fashion house’s signature surrealist gold buttons, structured padded hips and a subtle high-low hemline. She completed the look with a white wide-brimmed hat, satin gloves and pointed Christian Louboutin heels.
Standing beside her, Turner opted for a classic navy suit, maintaining the understated elegance that characterised the ceremony. Photographs from the event showed the couple smiling as they greeted guests and celebrated their legal union.
The London ceremony is understood to be only the first stage of the wedding festivities. A larger three-day celebration is expected to take place in Palermo, Sicily, where several luxury venues, including Villa Valguarnera and the Villa Igiea hotel, have reportedly been linked to the event.
Media reports suggest the guest list could include several prominent figures from the worlds of music, fashion and entertainment, including Elton John, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson and Donatella Versace.