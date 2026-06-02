Dua Lipa, Callum Turner go Instagram official with dreamy wedding photos from London nuptials

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have offered fans their first official look at married life, sharing a collection of wedding photographs days after tying the knot in a private ceremony in London.
The images, posted on Lipa’s Instagram account, captured moments from the couple’s wedding on 31 May at London’s historic Old Marylebone Town Hall. The photographs, which quickly attracted widespread attention online, marked the first public confirmation of the marriage from the newlyweds themselves.
Dua kept the caption simple and wrote, “31.05.2026 🤍(sic).”
The posts featured candid and carefully composed images from the ceremony, highlighting the couple’s celebration with close family members and friends. The photographs showed the pair walking hand in hand after exchanging vows, presenting a glimpse into what was a deliberately low-key occasion despite the couple’s global profile.
For the ceremony, Lipa opted for a striking couture ensemble. The Grammy-winning singer wore a Schiaparelli suit dress designed by Daniel Roseberry, paired with matching gloves, Christian Louboutin shoes and an oversized white hat created by milliner Stephen Jones. Turner complemented her look in a classic navy suit and tie.
According to reports, the civil ceremony lasted approximately 30 to 40 minutes and was attended by a small gathering of relatives and close friends. Witnesses reportedly cheered as the couple exchanged vows before emerging from the venue as husband and wife.
The London event is understood to represent the legal component of the couple’s wedding celebrations. Reports suggest the newlyweds are preparing for a larger three-day gathering in Palermo, Sicily, where family members and friends are expected to join them for an extended celebration in the coming days.
Lipa, 30, and Turner, 36, have been together for more than two years. The pair first attracted public attention as a couple after making their relationship official, but they have generally maintained a private approach to their personal lives.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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