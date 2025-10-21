'She's got the dimples': Deepika-Ranveer's daughter Dua's first pic breaks internet, netizens calls her actress' copy

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh created a frenzy on the internet with the first picture of their daughter Dua Padukone Singh. The couple welcomed their first child, Dua, last year. They did not reveal the face of their daughter till she turned 1 year old.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share Dua's first pic On Tuesday, the couple treated fans with a glimpse at Dua. Taking to their Instagram accounts, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared pictures with Dua for the first time.

In pictures, Singh and Padukone are seen decked up in ethnic outfits on Diwali. Joining them in pictures was Dua. While Deepika Padukone was dressed in a traditional red ensemble, Ranveer Singh opted for an off-white kurta with a coat.

Their little one twinned with mommy in a red outfit. She looked adorable as she smiled widely. Deepika Padukone held Dua in her arms while Ranveer Singh embraced both of them.

Another picture also featured the daughter-mom duo performing the Diwali puja together at their house.

Sharing the pictures, Padukone simple wrote in Hindi, “दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ (Happy Diwali).”

Netizens react to Dua's pics While celebs rushed to the comment section to send love and wishes to the family, fans couldn’t stop gushing over Dua’s cuteness. Dua's first picture reminded many of Padukone's childhood, calling her a copy of the actress.

A fan compared Deepika Padukone and Dua's pictures on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Deepika Padukone & Dua Padukone.” Agreeing to the post, a user wrote, “Goodness! Ekdam copy paste.” “Ditto,” added another.

On Reddit, a user shared the pictures with the caption: “Deepika’s Diwali Post.”

In the comments, someone wrote, “She's got the dimples!!! So adorable...all three of them!” “Just how fast the night changes,” added another.

One more said, “Looks like her dad but got her mom’s dimples!” “I'm so so glad they posted this. I saw it on Twitter and thought its AI and rushed to insta to confirm. Dua looks like a complete mix of the two. She has DP's eyes and dimples and height but she is more like her father. OMG I can't stop gushing (sic),” yet another wrote.

A fan among many also confused it with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) pic. The person wrote, “I thought it was AI. She looks like her father. Cute.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's relationship Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018. They held a grand ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.