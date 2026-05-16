‘Duck Dynasty’ star Alan Robertson opens up about wife Lisa’s infidelity and saving their marriage

Duck Dynasty star Alan Robertson has spoken publicly about the challenges that nearly destroyed his marriage to wife Lisa Robertson, revealing how infidelity, personal trauma and faith shaped their relationship over several decades.

Alan and Lisa Robertson on how they saved their marriage The couple’s story has recently drawn renewed public attention following the release of a Lifetime adaptation inspired by their experiences. According to reports, the film explores the emotional aftermath of two affairs and the couple’s eventual reconciliation after years of turmoil.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Alan Robertson reflected on why he ultimately chose to fight for the marriage rather than walk away after discovering Lisa’s affair.

“When unfaithfulness happens in a marriage, so many times, that’s the end of it, but it doesn’t have to be,” Robertson told Fox News Digital. “Everything can be worked through.”

Robertson admitted that problems within the relationship extended far beyond the affair itself. He said he had also made serious mistakes during the early years of their marriage and failed to properly support his wife emotionally while pursuing his own ambitions.

“I think the reason I was willing to fight for my marriage was that I had made a lot of mistakes on my own,” he admitted. “When I first met Lisa, she was actually a good girl, who had experienced some hard things in her life up until that point, but really was looking for what she called her ‘knight in shining armor,’ someone to take her hand and lead her out of some things. And I just wasn’t that guy in the early years.”

He continued: “To be quite honest with you, I made a huge mistake in not pulling Lisa in as a partner in what we were doing, in my career and my dreams. [She] was also dealing with all this internal stuff from when she was young. I just didn’t recognize it. I didn’t see it.”

Lisa Robertson also shared details about the childhood trauma she believes contributed to years of emotional struggles and secrecy. Speaking candidly about her past, she described experiences of abuse that affected her deeply from an early age.

“From an early age, at age 7, I was subjected to someone molesting me,” she explained. “I believe that at age 7, I began to be dishonest with who I was and what I was. I think the evil one played a huge part in that because he would constantly remind me. I believe I started on that trail of dishonesty at that point, and that darkness really began there. As I grew older, it got worse and worse.”

Lisa said she spent much of the affair hoping the truth would never become public because she feared the collapse of the marriage and the impact it would have on their family.

“I had prayed all through this affair that God would open a door for me to walk away and that nobody would ever find out because I didn’t want to hurt Alan,” said Lisa. “I didn’t want to hurt our family. [But] I didn’t think [our marriage] would make it. If he ever found out, I just knew that it was over.”

She added: “I’m convinced that it’s going to be over, especially whenever he says, ‘I’m leaving.’ And I just knew it because he had always told me that. If I ever crossed the line, that would be the end of it.”

Faith, according to both Alan and Lisa Robertson, ultimately became central to their reconciliation and recovery. Lisa described a turning point in her life when she said she sought spiritual help during a period of emotional crisis.

“The role of faith played a very significant part in my life,” she explained. “Once I turned my life over to the Lord, out in the backyard, when I finally called out to God, He came and met me right there in the backyard.”

She continued: “From that day forward, I think I knew I could make it because I’d never called on Him before. I’d never asked for His help and asked Him to rescue me. [But] He came, and He rescued me. I think that was the most important thing I did.”