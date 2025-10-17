Dude audience review: Keerthiswaran’s rom com makes mass appeal, netizens call it ‘Pradeep Ranganathan coded film’

Dude audience review: Debutant director Keerthiswaran’s Kollywood movie hit the silver screen on October 17, few days before Diwali. The Tamil language romantic comedy faces competition from other contemporary releases, including Dhruv Vikram's ‘Bison: Kaalamaadan’ and 'Harish Kalyan's ‘Diesel.’

Dude audience review A user wrote, "A very Pradeep Ranganathan coded film. The hidden conflict was a great strategic move. The first and second halves sit on completely opposite sides of the spectrum. Though predictable at times, it’s more than watchable. I liked it, though people may differ."

Another user remarked, “Decent second half with a complicated relationship. There’s humor throughout the film. Pradeep and Mamitha nailed it. BGM and music feels fresh throughout the film. The debut director picked a good story and weaved it with an engaging screenplay. The emotions in the last 20 mins land like all Pradeep’s films. This one will be a super hit.”

A third comment read, “Somehow, #Dude didn't work for me. The basic issue is it doesn't have any emotional connection. Wafer thin story and wasted opportunity. Except for @realsarathkumar and @SaiAbhyankkar, there is nothing to talk about this film.”

A fourth user stated, “DUDE’s first half is youth vibe and thoroughly entertaining - the fresh treatment keeps the audience constantly guessing, packed with plenty of Pradeep Ranganathan style moments.”

Watch Dude trailer here:

Dude Day 1 Advance Booking Prior to its release, the Tamil movie, also available in Telugu, had amassed ₹3.89 crore gross from advanced booking, film trade website Sacnilk reported.

More about Dude Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, it marks Sai Abhyankkar’s debut as a music composer. Made on a budget of ₹25–30 crore, it features a runtime of 139 minutes. With Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, the star cast features Mamitha Baiju, R.Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon,Rohini, Aishwarya Sharma and Dravid Selvam in pivotal roles.