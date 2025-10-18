Dude Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's film opens with double digit earnings, surpasses Dragon

Dude Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's new film, Dude, is now out in theatres. Starring Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, the film arrived right before the Diwali holiday season. The Tamil film, also available in Telugu, saw a better opening business than the actor-director's previous release, Dragon ( ₹6.5 crore).

Dude Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Dude raked in ₹10 crore net in India on day 1.

The film is Ranganathan's fourth release as an actor.

Dude Tamil vs Telugu shows The film, originally in Tamil, saw 48.85% occupancy across theatres on Friday. While the morning shows had the weakest bookings with about 33.94% occupancy, the afternoon shows saw an improvement with 45.75%. The evening shows had a slight increase in occupancy with 46.17% while the night shows had the highest occupancy at 69.53%.

Chennai had the highest number of screenings for Dude with 604 shows and 61.50% overall occupancy. Bengaluru and Coimbatore stood next with 242 and 194 shows respectively.

On the other hand, the Telugu version of Dude opened to 49.61% occupancy on its first Friday. The occupancy among the Telugu audience also saw a similar trend, as morning shows (42.93%) saw the weakest turnout. It improved gradually with afternoon shows (47.63%) and evening shows (44.06%). The night shows had the highest occupancy with 63.83%.

Hyderabad led with the highest number of screenings for Dude. With 372 shows, it had 47% occupancy. Other regions, including Bengaluru, Warangal, Guntur, Mahbubnagar and Kakinada, also recorded a high occupancy rate, owing to limited shows.

About Dude: Makers, cast, team Dude is directed and written by Keerthiswaran, who marked his directorial debut with the film.

It stars Pradeep Ranganathan as Agan and Mamitha Baiju as Kuralarasi in the lead roles. The film also has actors, including Neha Shetty as Amudha, R. Sarathkumar as Athiyamaan Azhagappan, Hridhu Haroon, and Rohini in key roles.

Dude is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It is the production house's second Tamil project.

The film music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. While cinematography is handled by Niketh Bommi, editing is done by Barath Vikraman.

Releasing on 17 October, the Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer has received mixed reviews from critics.