Dude Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's film remains steady, mints this amount

After a strong festive opening, ‘Dude’ witnessed a notable dip at the box office on its second day. starring Pradeep Ranganathan, the film arrived in theatres on October 17.

‘Dude’ Day 2 Box Office Collection The Tamil–Telugu bilingual romantic action comedy collected ₹9.75 crore on its opening Friday — with ₹6.5 crore from Tamil and ₹3.25 crore from Telugu markets — but managed only ₹4.41 crore on Saturday (early estimates), bringing its total to ₹14.16 crore.

Despite the sharp decline of over 50%, the regional data suggests a more layered picture.

‘Dude’ Theatre Occupancy Region Wise ‘Dude’ continues to perform steadily in key Tamil Nadu cities, particularly Chennai, Pondicherry, and Trichy, where afternoon shows have sustained strong occupancy levels above 60%.

Chennai alone reported an overall occupancy of 66%, peaking at 78% for afternoon screenings — a sign of robust urban appeal and a loyal local fan base for lead actor Pradeep Ranganathan. Trichy followed closely with 67% overall, indicating positive word-of-mouth in interior markets.

In contrast, the Telugu version of the film has struggled to maintain similar momentum. With morning occupancy at 34.13% and afternoon at 50.09%, it trailed the Tamil release across most centres.

Elsewhere, Coimbatore and Salem reported steady mid-range figures, hovering around the 50% mark, while Pondicherry’s smaller circuit delivered an impressive 64% overall occupancy. However, the film has found limited traction beyond South India — with Mumbai and NCR recording below 25%, reflecting its region-specific appeal.

‘Dude’ Opens to Mixed Reception ‘Dude’ is a 2025 Tamil-language romantic action comedy film written and directed by Keerthiswaran in his directorial debut. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, alongside Neha Shetty, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, and Rohini.

