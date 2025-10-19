Dude Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan's movie shows strong performance in Diwali week, sees 3% growth

Dude Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Kollywood movie is making waves at the box office. Released on October 17 on the occasion of Diwali, the rom com managed to retain opening day momentum and saw a marginal 2.56 percent uptick in earnings.

Dude marks Keerthiswaran’s directorial debut and all eyes are on first Sunday collection of the Tamil language movie faces competition from 2 other contemporary releases. Although Tamil screenings are dominating earnings, but Telugu shows have also contributed significantly.

Dude Box Office Collection Day 2 Film trade analysis website Sacnilk suggested that the romantic comedy ‘Dude’ did a business of ₹10 crore net in India on Day 2, Saturday. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, the movie raked in a total of ₹19.75 crore net at the domestic market during its 2-day run in theatres.

Notably, on its opening day, Dude collected ₹9.75 crore net in India. Pradeep Ranganathan's movie registered an overall 55.43% Tamil occupancy on Saturday, October 18.

Besides lead actor Pradeep Ranganathan, the ensemble cast features Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Rohini, and Hridhu Haroon in pivotal roles.

IMDb description to the movie made on a budget of ₹25–30 crore states, “Childhood friends Agan and Kural are inseparable. When Kural encounters romantic troubles, Agan must balance his hidden feelings for her with his desire to ensure her happiness.”

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post on X announced that team Dude's Diwali special interview will be released today at 11:00 AM. The Visakhapatnam press conference follows Hyderabad meet of October 18.

Dude Worldwide Box Office Collection The filmmakers in a post on Instagram stated, “The DUDE DIWALI BLAST takes off on a blockbuster note at the box office 🎇#Dude collects a gross of 22 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1 ❤‍🔥 A massive festive weekend loading 💥💥.” Meanwhile, Dude grossed ₹19.50 crore globally on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. A total of ₹11.50 crore gross came from Indian market and rest ₹8 crore gross was overseas revenue.

