Dude Box Office Collection Day 3: Pradeep Ranganathan’s rom-com sees slight Sunday drop, nears ₹27 crore mark

Dude Box Office Collection Day 3: After an energetic opening weekend, Dude—the Tamil-language romantic action comedy starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju—experienced a slight dip on Sunday.

Advertisement

Dude Box Office Collection Day 3 According to early estimates, the film earned ₹6.7 crore on Day 3, taking its total India net collection to ₹26.75 crore.

The film opened on a promising note with ₹9.75 crore on Friday, followed by a modest 5.6% jump on Saturday, when collections rose to ₹10.3 crore.

However, Sunday’s figure indicated a drop of nearly 35% compared to Day 2, signalling a mixed trend for the Keerthiswaran directorial as it enters the crucial weekdays.

Advertisement

Dude Worldwide Box Office Collection Released on October 17 in Tamil and Telugu, right before Diwali, the Pradeep Ranganathan movie did a global business of ₹45 crore gross during its 3-day run in theatres. Out of this total, ₹18.25 crore gross came from the overseas market and the remaining ₹26.75 crore gross was minted in the domestic market.

Mythri Movie Makers, the production house which bankrolled the film, shared this on X. Captioning the post, they wrote," DUDE DIWALI BLAST is unstoppable at the box office with massive love from the audience ❤️ #Dude collects a gross of 45 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 2 days & going super strong ❤‍🔥 (sic)."

Advertisement

Regional performance Tamil Nadu continued to drive Dude’s earnings, with Chennai recording 67% occupancy and Pondicherry 63%, while other strongholds like Coimbatore (48%) and Trichy (65.5%) reflected steady audience turnout. However, metropolitan regions outside the South—such as Mumbai (18.5%) and the NCR (36%)—saw comparatively tepid response, suggesting the film’s appeal remains largely regional.

Advertisement

More about Dude Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Dude has been praised for its blend of breezy humour, youthful energy, and Pradeep’s trademark boy-next-door charisma. Social media chatter continues to highlight the film’s catchy soundtrack by Sai Abhyankkar and its slick visuals captured by Niketh Bommi, though some critics have pointed out pacing issues in the second half.